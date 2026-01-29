More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.
Aedifica NV/SA – Publication of the Prospectus for Aedifica’s Exchange Offer for all Cofinimmo shares
| Source: Aedifica Aedifica
Recommended Reading
-
January 21, 2026 11:46 ET | Source: Aedifica
The Belgian Competition Authority has approved Aedifica's exchange offer on all Cofinimmo shares. The offer is expected to start on 30 January 2026.Read More
-
January 16, 2026 12:00 ET | Source: Aedifica
Aedifica NV/SA has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.Read More