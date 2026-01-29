ABN AMRO appoints Michiel Lap as Chair and nominates Jean-Pierre Mustier as new member of its Supervisory Board

29 January 2026

Today, ABN AMRO announces that its Supervisory Board will appoint Michiel Lap as Chair of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with effect from the closure of the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026. Michiel Lap will succeed Tom de Swaan, who will retire as Chair after almost eight years. Furthermore, ABN AMRO is pleased to announce the nomination of Jean-Pierre Mustier to its Supervisory Board for a four-year term. The nomination is subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.

Current Chair Tom de Swaan commented: “I am very pleased that Michiel Lap will be assuming the role of Chair of the ABN AMRO Supervisory Board. Michiel Lap’s proven leadership, deep industry expertise and strong commitment to the values and strategic direction of our bank have been pivotal in his selection for this key role.”

Tom de Swaan also welcomes Jean-Pierre Mustier’s nomination: “Jean-Pierre Mustier is an internationally renowned banking executive with an excellent reputation. Jean-Pierre Mustier’s experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset to ABN AMRO and our stakeholders.”

As current Vice-Chair and a Supervisory Board member since 2019, Michiel Lap has developed extensive knowledge of ABN AMRO and of what is needed from the ABN AMRO Supervisory Board to successfully fulfil its role as a strong and constructive counterpart to the ABN AMRO Executive Board. His appointment will provide continuity and stability within the Supervisory Board, ensuring effective governance as we move forward in this crucial phase of ABN AMRO’s new strategic direction.

Michiel Lap commented: “I am very honoured to assume the role of Chair from Tom de Swaan, who has fulfilled this role so admirably over the last eight years. His are big shoes to fill, but I am looking forward to helping the bank maintain its current momentum.”

Jean-Pierre Mustier is a seasoned international banker, executive and supervisory board member. He currently serves on the supervisory board of Deutsche Börse and was previously CEO and Chair of the French IT company Atos (2023-2025) and CEO of the Italian bank UniCredit (2016-2021).

Jean-Pierre Mustier commented: “I am honoured to have been invited to join the ABN AMRO Supervisory Board. The bank’s recently announced new strategy is ambitious and forward-looking. I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members and with the ABN AMRO Executive Board.”

Marguerite Bérard, CEO of ABN AMRO, added: “I’m delighted to continue working with Michiel Lap in his role as the new Chair. Michiel Lap’s deep knowledge of our bank and our industry have been invaluable to the ABN AMRO Executive Board in building our strategic plan for the coming years. I am also very much looking forward to working with Jean-Pierre Mustier, especially considering his exceptional leadership in the European financial sector. Finally, on behalf of the Executive Board, I would like to extend our deep and heartfelt gratitude to Tom de Swaan. As our Chair since 2018, he has led our Supervisory Board with wisdom and warmth; his contribution to the history of ABN AMRO will remain vivid for generations to come.”

Michiel Lap’s appointment as Chair will be effective from the closure of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 22 April 2026. The proposed appointment of Jean-Pierre Mustier will be on the agenda of the AGM. The convening notice for the AGM including the agenda will be made available on www.abnamro.com/generalmeeting.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

