VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the appointment of MotoGP legend Jorge Lorenzo as its Security Ambassador coinciding with Data Privacy Day. This partnership follows a series of successful season-long activations across major racing circuits in Italy, Germany, Catalunya, and Indonesia. The collaboration focuses on bridging the gap between high-performance sports and the digital asset landscape, emphasizing a philosophy where speed is managed through superior protection.

The initiative centers on a five-part educational video series designed to simplify complex security concepts for the global trading community. These modules address critical topics including phishing prevention, two-factor authentication, risk warnings, and the mechanics of the Bitget Protection Fund and Proof of Reserves. By utilizing Lorenzo’s unique "X-Fuera" perspective—a racing technique defined by calculated exterior overtakes—the campaign illustrates how elevated vision and expanded space can translate into safer trading decisions within the Universal Exchange (UEX) platform.

This campaign also integrates with the platform’s permanent Anti-scam Hub, an education center established in June 2025 to provide continuous resources on industrial security. The hub offers real-time scam indicators and safety kits to help users navigate emerging threats such as AI-driven fraud. Complementing these educational efforts, the platform maintains a Protection Fund valued at over $300 million and publishes monthly Proof of Reserves to ensure 1:1 backing of all user assets.

"In the racing world, every move is a balance of speed and safety. Navigating digital assets requires that same level of precision and the right armor to succeed," said Jorge Lorenzo.

"Security is a mindset shared between platforms and people. By partnering with a champion like Jorge, the aim is to turn passive users into active defenders of their own digital journey," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The collaboration highlights a move toward institutional-grade transparency, using Merkle Tree verification to allow independent audits of platform solvency. Through this comprehensive approach, the partnership seeks to elevate industry standards and equip traders with the tools necessary for secure participation in the Web3 ecosystem.

