Virtualware strengthens nuclear industry push with appointment of former CANDU Energy Chief Nuclear Engineer Stephanie Smith to its International Advisory Board

Bilbao, January 29th.- Virtualware (EPA: ALVIR), a pioneer in industrial Virtual Reality applications, has appointed Canadian nuclear engineer Stephanie Smith, P. Eng., to its international advisory board. The appointment, announced today by the company, takes effect immediately for the 2026 fiscal year.

Smith is an independent nuclear energy consultant with over 35 years of experience in the nuclear power industry. Throughout her career, she has been the Chief Nuclear Engineer/Officer for the Canadian multinational CANDU Energy (AtkinsRéalis). She was previously certified by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission as a Shift Manager and Plant Manager.

Smith has overseen the design and refurbishments of large-scale CANDU (Canada Deuterium Uranium) nuclear reactors and served as president of the CANDU Owners' Group. She developed a strategy for CANDU utilities worldwide to address changes in the Canadian nuclear industry and has held positions at Ontario Power Generation and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO).

Smith's appointment is part of Virtualware's strategy to reinforce its presence as a Virtual Reality leader within the nuclear energy industry.

For eight years, the company has developed high-level training systems for nuclear plant operators in collaboration with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH), one of the world's leading manufacturers of nuclear plants. Virtualware's GVH simulators enable nuclear workers to safely practice complex, low-frequency/high-consequence tasks such as fuel movement and vessel disassembly in realistic, plant-specific environments.

GVH's nuclear operator training facilities are in Wilmington, North Carolina, and San Jose, California. Its Fuel Movement Simulator, built on VIROO, Virtualware's proprietary platform, has been recognized with a Brandon Hall Group Gold award for Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality.

"We are very pleased to have Stephanie Smith join our international advisory council as a way to strengthen our nuclear capabilities, which is one of the company's main contributions in the field of virtual reality," explained Unai Extremo, CEO and founder of Virtualware.

With increasing demand for clean, reliable baseload power and growing recognition of nuclear's role within the AI economy, the industry is experiencing a unique moment.

According to the International Energy Agency, nuclear capacity is expected to reach record levels by 2025, with major economies investing heavily in both new builds and the life extension of existing plants.

To date, Virtualware's advisory board consists of Albert Maasland, former CEO of Saxo Bank UK and Crown Agents Bank in the United Kingdom, Ed Martin, John Cunningham, former president of Virtualware in the United States, and capital markets expert Ramón Pedrosa.

Virtualware, one of the leading experts in immersive and 3D technology solutions, has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since June 2025.

It recently achieved B Corp certification, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable innovation and responsible growth.

Founded in 2004, Virtualware serves global organizations and institutions, including GE Vernova, Petronas, Volvo, Gestamp, Alstom, ADIF, Bosch, Biogen, Kessler Foundation, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, Ohio University, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, and the Basque Government.

In October 2024, Virtualware acquired Swedish company Simumatik, expanding its capabilities in digital twin and simulation technologies. This acquisition is part of the company's three-year Strategic Plan to support key industries, including energy, automotive, transportation, defense, manufacturing, education, and healthcare.

The company's headquarters are in Bilbao, Spain, with offices in Orlando, US, Toronto, Canada, and Skövde, Sweden.

At the close of the last trading session, the company's shares on Euronext Growth in Paris were trading at €7.15, with a market capitalization of €32 million.

