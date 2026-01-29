HTX Announces Listing of USDe, Expanding Global Access to Ethena’s Delta-Neutral Synthetic Dollar





PANAMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the upcoming listing of USDe, the synthetic dollar developed by Ethena. This move further expands access to innovative, on-chain financial primitives for its global user base.

The listing underscores HTX’s continued commitment to supporting next-generation digital assets and providing users with secure, forward-looking access to the rapidly evolving DeFi ecosystem.

“At HTX, we are constantly exploring models that push the boundaries of digital finance,” said Justin Sun, Global Advisor to HTX. “USDe represents a novel approach to the concept of a digital dollar — one that is native to crypto markets and deeply integrated with DeFi. We are pleased to collaborate with Ethena and bring this innovative asset to HTX users worldwide.”

Ethena and the USDe Ecosystem

Ethena is a decentralized finance protocol focused on building a crypto-native, scalable alternative to traditional dollar-denominated money. Its flagship product, USDe, is designed as a synthetic dollar that maintains price stability with limited reliance on direct fiat reserves or traditional banking infrastructure.

Unlike conventional stablecoins backed by cash or government securities, USDe is collateralized by crypto assets and stabilized through a delta-neutral hedging strategy. By holding spot crypto assets while simultaneously opening offsetting short positions in derivatives markets, the protocol aims to neutralize price volatility and maintain a value closely aligned with the U.S. dollar.

The Mechanics Behind USDe

USDe’s delta-neutral design allows it to function differently from traditional stablecoins. Instead of depending on off-chain reserves, its stability is derived from on-chain collateral and risk-managed hedging across liquid derivatives venues. This structure enables USDe to remain fully integrated within the crypto ecosystem while reducing directional market exposure.

Unlocking New Opportunities for HTX Users

Through this listing, HTX users will gain access to a crypto-native dollar asset that is deeply connected to the broader DeFi ecosystem. Users can leverage USDe for trading, portfolio diversification, and participation in on-chain strategies, while also exploring opportunities linked to decentralized lending, liquidity provision, and returns optimization.

In addition, HTX plans to introduce promotional rewards for users who hold USDe or utilize it as derivatives margin collateral. This feature is expected to roll out in a subsequent phase.

This integration strengthens HTX’s role as a gateway between centralized trading infrastructure and decentralized financial innovation, enabling users to engage with emerging DeFi primitives in a familiar and trusted environment.

Elliot Parker, COO of Ethena Labs, commented: “Ethena and HTX partnering to enable users to earn daily rewards on USDe, while also being able to use it as derivatives margin collateral, is an important step in creating further ubiquity & enabling HTX users to enjoy a better form of money to support their trading workflows.”

Looking Ahead

By supporting USDe, HTX continues to position itself at the forefront of digital asset innovation. As the lines between centralized exchanges and DeFi continue to converge, HTX remains focused on empowering users with access to high-quality assets, robust infrastructure, and the next generation of financial tools.

Specific details regarding the USDe listing date and related incentive programs will be announced shortly.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

About Ethena

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that provides a crypto-native solution for money, USDe, alongside a globally accessible dollar savings asset, sUSDe.

Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, provides the crypto-native, scalable solution for money achieved by delta-hedging Bitcoin, Ethereum and other governance-approved spot assets using perpetual and deliverable futures contracts, as well as holding liquid stables such as USDC and USDT.

USDe is fully-backed (subject to the discussion in the Risks section regarding events potentially resulting in loss of backing) and free to compose throughout CeFi & DeFi.

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe57d233-d3ff-43de-89bc-6e0d8404b77a