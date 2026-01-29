SPEC Releases SPECapc for SolidWorks 2025 Benchmark

GAINESVILLE, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), the trusted global leader in computing benchmarks, today announced the availability of the SPECapc for SolidWorks 2025 benchmark, an update to SPEC’s performance evaluation software for vendors and users of computing systems running Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks 2025 CAD/CAM software.

“As Dassault Systèmes continues to evolve SolidWorks, SPEC is committed to ensuring our benchmarks remain aligned with the software's latest capabilities,” said SPECapc Chair Jessica Heerboth. “While the core features of the benchmark remain consistent, this update is vital for users who need precise performance data to optimize their hardware for the most current version of SolidWorks.”

The SPECapc for SolidWorks 2025 benchmark provides a comprehensive evaluation of workstation performance, featuring 48 graphics tests and 12 CPU tests that exercise a full range of graphics and CPU functionality. Utilizing 10 distinct models, the benchmark’s graphics suite measures performance across various SolidWorks view settings – RealView, Ambient Occlusion and shadows – in combination with shaded, shaded-with-edges, and hidden line removal display settings. Drawing mode is also measured. Additionally, 12 CPU tests measure critical workflows such as assembly rebuilds, simulations, file conversions, Boolean addition and Visualize CPU rendering.

Featured Graphics Models

The following five models exercise graphics:

Menjac (motor assembly): 514 MB in memory

Motor: 392 MB in memory

SpaceShipCrawler (NASA Crawler Transporter Model): 2.3 GB in memory

Super car (gullwing door): 822 MB in memory

Tesla tower: 495 MB in memory



The following five models exercise graphics and Visualize CPU ray tracing:

Audi R8 (car): 715 MB in memory

Black owl (desktop computer): 1.15 GB in memory

Digger (backhoe): 464 MB in memory

Ferrari (car): 533 MB in memory

Jet engine: 665 MB in memory



Available for Immediate Download

The SPECapc for SolidWorks 2025 benchmark is available for immediate download from SPEC under a two-tiered pricing structure: free for the user community and $2,500 for sellers of computer-related products and services. SPEC/GWPG members receive benchmark licenses as a membership benefit.

