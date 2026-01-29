Apollo Provides €900 Million Refinancing for Pan-European Logistics and Industrial Portfolio Owned by Cerberus and Arrow Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed funds have completed an approximately €900 million senior secured financing of a pan-European logistics and industrial portfolio owned by a joint venture between an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management (“Cerberus”), a global alternative investment manager, and Arrow Capital Partners (“Arrow”), a specialist investor, credit provider, developer and manager of real estate in Europe and Asia-Pacific .

The investment, split among three separate senior loan facilities, will primarily refinance existing debt of the Strategic Industrial Real Estate (“SIRE”) platform, a joint venture between Cerberus and Arrow. The portfolio comprises 92 institutional-quality assets totaling more than one million square meters of urban and mid-box logistics and industrial space. The portfolio has a diversified tenancy base anchored by long-term, investment grade occupants and is located across key, high-demand European distribution corridors in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, and Poland.

Ben Eppley, Partner and Head of Real Estate Credit, Europe at Apollo, said, “This bespoke solution refinances a diversified, high-quality portfolio of strategically located logistics and industrial assets, which benefit from resilient demand and supply dynamics. We continue to see strong interest from sponsors seeking holistic, single lender solutions where we can transact with certainty and scale.”

Julio Dominguez, Head of European Financings at Cerberus, commented, “Apollo’s investment reflects the strong market recognition of the value we have built across our SIRE platform. With a high-quality portfolio and robust market fundamentals, this refinancing supports our commitment to advancing our strategy across Europe.”

Apollo’s Real Estate Credit business continues to be one of the most active non-bank lenders across Europe. Other recent investments include senior financing for a UK portfolio of purpose-built student accommodation assets as well as senior financing for Shadowbox Studios’ Shinfield Studios, a new major film and TV production hub in the UK.

Gibson Dunn and Greenberg Traurig acted as legal counsel to the Apollo funds. Eastdil advised Cerberus, and Linklaters acted as legal counsel to Cerberus.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $908 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. Cerberus invests across the capital structure where it believes its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities can help improve performance and drive long-term value. Cerberus’ tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies as they seek to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. For more information, visit www.cerberus.com.

About Arrow Capital Partners

Arrow Capital Partners is a private real estate company which invests in equity and debt opportunities specialising in cross-border transactions where it can use its platform and balance sheet to invest with its US and Asia-Pacific capital partners into Europe, as well as European and US investors into the Asia-Pacific region.

Arrow has eight offices covering those markets, with assets of over $5bn across office and logistics assets, including developments. The Partners each have a minimum of 20 years investment experience and have been responsible for overseeing US$25bn across all asset classes in multiple jurisdictions, plus a US$8bn development pipeline. Additional information can be found at: www.arrowcapital.co.uk.

