Frozen Snacks Market Size to Reach USD 233.25 Billion by 2033 Owing to the Rising Requirement for Convenient Food Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Frozen Snacks Market Size is estimated at USD 150.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 233.25 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2026–2033. The market's demand is expected to be fueled by the growing need for convenient meals, the expansion of retail networks, and the uptake of frozen snacks that are ready to eat or cook.

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.37%, the U.S. frozen snack market is expected to increase from USD 42.56 billion in 2025E to USD 59.79 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to develop due to factors such the trend toward healthier frozen meals, the expansion of retail chains, and the rising need for quick and portable food items.





Rising Demand for Convenient and Ready-to-Cook Foods Propel Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the frozen snack market is the rising desire for quick, ready-to-cook dishes. People now place a higher value on quick and easy meals and snacks due to the hectic nature of everyday life. This process is only being accelerated by expanding urban populations, a growing labor force, and the extensive reach of air fryer-friendly business. In response, companies are releasing a variety of frozen delicacies that bring flavors home in a convenient, flavorful manner, which is driving overall growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Frozen Snacks Market Report

Nestlé S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Nomad Foods Limited

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Dr. Oetker GmbH

Hormel Foods Corporation

Rich Products Corporation

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Saffron Road Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

JBS S.A.

Greencore Group plc

Iceland Foods Ltd.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Frozen Snacks Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Frozen Vegetables held the largest market share of 32.45% in 2025 owing to greater household penetration, frequent usage across consumer recipes and a staying capacity with long shelf life. Frozen Seafood Snacks is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.12% during 2026–2033 due to consumer preference for healthier and quality products.

By Category

Ready-to-Cook dominated with a 58.63% share in 2025 as consumers can have home-like food and preserve its taste and nutrients in them easily. Ready-to-Eat is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period as it appeals to time pressed urban consumers who have no time for cooking.

By End-User

Households accounted for the highest market share of 67.28% in 2025 due to the growing fridge freezers penetration and convenience this makes these products more suitable for everyday use. Foodservice is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.88% through 2026–2033 with restaurants, cafes and institutional kitchens adding frozen snacks to its menu in an effort to cut prep times and maintain quality across dishes.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets held the largest share of 52.91% in 2025 as they display enough shelf space and systemic cold stores, interacting large number of consumers. Online Retail is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.22% during 2026–2033 due to home delivery, chilled e-commerce and digital grocers.

Based on Region, North America Dominated Holding the Largest Market Share in 2025 and Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with Significant CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

The North America Frozen Snacks Market is dominated, holding a 38.72% share in 2025, owing to high penetration of freezer and increased preference for convenience foods combined with well-developed retail infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific Frozen Snacks Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.02% during 2026–2033. The growth is powered by the increasing disposable incomes, urbanization and a growing preference for convenient, easy-to-cook and ready-to-eat snacks in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Frozen Snacks Market Recent Developments

In October 2025 , General Mills, Inc. introduced Nature Valley Frozen Protein Bars, catering to on-the-go, high-protein snacking preferences. The launch expands its frozen snacks portfolio and addresses urban consumer demand for convenient, healthy frozen snack options.

, General Mills, Inc. introduced Nature Valley Frozen Protein Bars, catering to on-the-go, high-protein snacking preferences. The launch expands its frozen snacks portfolio and addresses urban consumer demand for convenient, healthy frozen snack options. In June 2025, Conagra Brands, Inc. unveiled over 50 new frozen foods, including single-serve meals, plant-based and gluten-free options. The launch strengthens its frozen snacks and meal portfolio across retail and e-commerce channels.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCTION & SALES PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate global production capacity, sales volume split between retail and foodservice channels, and regional pricing trends to assess demand strength and margin potential.

– helps you evaluate global production capacity, sales volume split between retail and foodservice channels, and regional pricing trends to assess demand strength and margin potential. CONSUMPTION & ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you understand household penetration, foodservice adoption levels, consumption frequency, and seasonal demand variations across key regions.

– helps you understand household penetration, foodservice adoption levels, consumption frequency, and seasonal demand variations across key regions. SUPPLY CHAIN & COLD LOGISTICS EFFICIENCY – helps you identify lead times, supplier concentration risks, inventory turnover rates, and the cost impact of cold chain transportation.

– helps you identify lead times, supplier concentration risks, inventory turnover rates, and the cost impact of cold chain transportation. PRODUCT INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION – helps you track adoption of advanced freezing technologies, automation levels, R&D intensity, and the shift toward healthier frozen snack offerings.

– helps you track adoption of advanced freezing technologies, automation levels, R&D intensity, and the shift toward healthier frozen snack offerings. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & FOOD SAFETY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess compliance with global food safety standards, contamination incidence, certification penetration, and recall-related risks.

– helps you assess compliance with global food safety standards, contamination incidence, certification penetration, and recall-related risks. SUSTAINABILITY & PACKAGING TRANSITION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions and end-of-life recycling compliance across markets.

Frozen Snacks Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 150.07 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 233.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.70% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Frozen Vegetables, Frozen Meat Snacks, Frozen Bakery Snacks, Frozen Seafood Snacks, Frozen Dairy Snacks, Others)

• By Category (Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Eat)

• By End User (Households, Foodservice, Institutional Buyers, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

