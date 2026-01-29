Pharmacovigilance QMS & Inspection Preparation Training Course: Regulatory Expectations, Risk Assessment, and CAPA Best Practices Explained (Online Event: Apr 27th - Apr 28th, 2026)

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance QMS & Inspection Preparation Training Course (Apr 27th - Apr 28th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the introduction of the new pharmacovigilance legislation in the EU, QMS and self-audits have become an increasingly important topic.

Companies have been challenged by regulators to implement risk-based audits where continual improvement of processes, systems and compliance to regulations needs to be demonstrated. This is required from the top of the company organisation in all areas of regulatory activity including clinical, pharmacovigilance, sales and marketing, IT and medical services.

This must-attend course will explain principles, approaches and regulatory expectations for the pharmacovigilance QMS and risk-based audits and has been designed to help in both the assessments of risk and the whole CAPA process. The highly participative programme will include a mix of presentations from our expert trainer, reallife case studies and practical workshop sessions which will help consolidate learning.

Benefits of attending

Explore pharmacovigilance quality management systems (QMS) and risk-based audits

pharmacovigilance quality management systems (QMS) and risk-based audits Learn the importance of key performance indicators (KPIs) in your QMS

the importance of key performance indicators (KPIs) in your QMS Ensure compliance with assessments of risk and your CAPA plans

compliance with assessments of risk and your CAPA plans Discuss pharmacovigilance inspections and QMS activities

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

QA representatives, EUQPPVs and all working in pharmacovigilance, regulatory, clinical and administrators responsible for the management of the CAPA systems will benefit from this course.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

The audit basics

The purpose of an audit

Qualifications of the auditor

The audit SOP and design

The difference between audits and inspections

Audit planning and risk assessments

The legislation and audits

The requirements to perform company audits

In-house versus external audits

What needs to be audited

Which departments need auditing for safety?

QMS

QMS design

Quality cycles - expectations and deviations

Quality risk assessments

KPIs

Quality failings and corrections

QMS and the audit report

The audit scope and conduct

The audit report content

The grading of audit reports

Corrective action plans (root cause analysis)

Re-audits

Workshop session

You will be asked to design the QMS for a safety department that has recently been audited. You will need to devise a plan based on any risk elements and audit findings identified and look at designing a QMS approach with KPIs.

Day 2

Introduction to PV inspections

Background

Purpose - design

Roles and responsibilities of the licence holder

Conduct of regulatory inspections

Risk-based inspections

Defining risk

Routine and for-cause inspections

Triggers for an inspection

Who should attend the inspection?

The pharmacovigilance inspection cycle

Pre-inspection questionnaires

Site visits and telephone audits

Results and CAPAs

Inspection follow-up questionnaires

Follow-up inspections

Workshop session

You will be presented with a series of findings from a regulatory inspection. You will have to look at the findings and work out priorities, devise root cause analyses and provide detailed CAPA plans which will include QMS activities.

Common findings from regulatory inspections

Grades of findings (and how to grade findings)

How to grade findings in the same PV area

Allied findings in other departments

KPIs versus legislation

Variations in major authority inspections

Speakers:



Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.



Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, he went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals. He then set up his consultancy and specialist CRO company, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/johnle

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.