UK and Overseas Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements Reviewing and Negotiating Training Course (Online Event: Apr 28th - Apr 29th, 2026)

The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered - by the licensor and the licensee - when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.
Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.
This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.
Benefits of attending:
- Learn how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements
- Assess the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement
- Understand EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements
- Review the impact of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement
- Draft and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively
- Effectively negotiate royalty rates to the best commercial advantage
- Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms
The key objectives
By attending this course you will:
- Understand how to critically review the terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement
- Learn how to assess the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement
- Gain knowledge of EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements
- Be able to draft and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively
- Find out how to negotiate royalty rates more successfully
- Appreciate and be able to better advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course is for all those who need to gain knowledge and experience of cross-border technology transfer and licensing contracts, including:
- In-house counsel
- Commercial and contract managers
- Business development managers
- Trainee solicitors
- Attorneys
- Private practice lawyers
- R&D personnel
- Licensing executives wanting a refresher
By the end of this seminar, participants will be able to:
- Understand and draft international technology transfer and licensing agreements
- Draft and negotiate key terms more effectively
- Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Competition law - introduction
- Goals of competition policy
- Role of the institutions and the Member States
- Individual remedies
- Standard of proof
- Article 101 TFEU - anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices
- Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists
- Effect on trade between Member States
- Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition
- Impact of the de minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1)
- Article 101(3) TFEU - exemption
Competition law - technology-related block exemptions
- Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010)
- Market thresholds and scope of application
- Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (TTBER 2014)
- Scope and Restrictions
- Block exemption governing R&D
Ancillary agreements
- Confidentiality agreement
- Materials transfer agreement
- Memorandum of understanding
- Option agreement
Technology transfer agreements
- Set-up - licence and assignment
- Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor
- Key concerns reviewed
- Term
- Assignment
- IP
- Liability, disclaimers and indemnities
- Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology
- Sub-licensing considerations
- Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase
Day 2
International contract disputes
- Jurisdiction
- Jurisdiction rules under EU law
- Jurisdiction agreements and their status in EU law
- Choice of law rules
- Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments
- Review of the impact of the Withdrawal Agreement (Brexit deal/no deal)
Dispute resolution mechanisms
- Overview
- Features of the key mechanisms
- Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms
- Arbitration
- Why arbitrate?
- Disadvantages of arbitrating
- Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration
- Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements
- Seat of arbitration
- Evidential rules of the arbitration
- Preliminary relief
- Confidentiality
- Arbitration agreements checklist and essential drafting tools
R&D agreements
- Key concerns reviewed
- Ownership and right to use
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Review of a technology licence
- Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques
- Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Negotiation of a technology licence
- Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms, inter alia:Grant
- Fees and royalties
- Rights to improvements
- Rights to new products and grant-back clauses
- IP and confidentiality
Speakers:
Michala Meiselles
Solicitor, Law Lecturer & Author
Derby Law School
Michala Meiselles is a solicitor in England and Wales specialising in international business law, cross-border transactions and compliance. She has been working as a lawyer since 1994 and qualified as a solicitor in 1999. Starting off her career at Berrymans Lace Mawer, she has since worked in private practice and as in-house legal counsel for local government. Over a decade ago, Michala created her own dedicated consultancy firm, which she presently directs, providing business and legal solutions to multinationals, public sector entities and international organisations.
In her work as a solicitor and international lawyer (operating in England, France, Canada and the US), she advises on compliance (inter alia anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and sanctions), trade finance, import and export, licensing, distribution, agency and foreign direct investment.
Michala is also a senior law lecturer at Derby Law School, where she teaches undergraduate and postgraduate law, and a visiting professor of law at Université Jean Moulin (France) and the Law School of University of Western Ontario (Western Law).
She is author of a book entitled 'International Commercial Agreements - An Edinburgh Law Guide' published by Edinburgh University Press (2013) and has published several articles. She is presently writing a book on international licences covering technology transfer agreements, competition law and cross-border dispute resolution for Oxford University Press.
