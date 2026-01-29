Global B2B Sportsbook Solutions Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach USD 1.98 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Sportsbook Solutions Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The B2B Sportsbook Solutions Market witnessed a progression from USD 1.20 billion in 2025 to USD 1.28 billion in 2026. With an anticipated CAGR of 7.43%, the market is poised to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2032. B2B sportsbook solutions are becoming increasingly pivotal for regulated wagering, serving as the strategic backbone through compliance, product innovation, and platform resilience.

Transformative Shifts in Sportsbook Solutions

As wagering evolves, B2B sportsbook solutions are essential for operators in providing core wagering functionalities and risk management. Transitioning from being mere technical components, these solutions are pivotal in shaping strategic control. Key stakeholders are now exploring integrations that enable rapid deployment and maintain regulatory compliance. This shift is evident as media and entertainment dynamics reshape approaches to customer acquisition and retention, making operational uptime, latency, and personalization crucial for competitive differentiation.

Emerging Trends: Modularity, Automation, and Media Convergence

The market is undergoing transformative shifts driven by regulations, technology, and commercial dynamics. The emphasis on platform modularity allows operators to swap components like pricing and payments seamlessly, improving integration and incident management. In-play automation has heightened the need for sophisticated risk controls to handle increased data volume and quick market responses. Additionally, the convergence between media and wagering products is reshaping content delivery models, emphasizing personalized experiences across various channels.

Impact of 2025 US Tariffs

Tariff actions in the United States during 2025 are influencing the economics of sportsbook infrastructures. These tariffs impact a broad technology supply chain, affecting inputs such as networking equipment and compute components. Consequently, this escalation in supply chain costs can lead to increased total ownership costs and extended refresh cycles. Organizations find themselves navigating procurement volatility by opting for cloud migration, although pass-through pricing challenges and regulatory requirements persist. Embracing automation in operational workflows is a strategic response to tariff-induced cost pressures, helping providers maintain service quality under constrained budgets.

Segmentation and Regional Insights

The market's segmentation highlights varied platform requirements based on components, deployment strategies, and user types. Operators are increasingly focusing on bet placement and risk management. The distinction between end-to-end platforms and modular stacks offers flexibility in solution offerings, with cloud and hybrid deployments gaining traction for their elasticity and resilience. Regional differences, such as regulatory maturity and payments infrastructure, dictate platform adaptations. For instance, in Europe's mature market, responsible gaming and audit readiness are priorities, whereas Africa emphasizes mobile-first, lightweight, and locally adapted solutions. Operations in the Asia-Pacific region demand scalable infrastructures and localized content to cater to diverse market conditions.

Competitive Differentiation Among Providers

Leading B2B sportsbook providers enhance their market positions through composable platforms and integrated data partnerships. Automation in trading and risk management plays a crucial role in delivering differentiated in-play experiences. Content and data partnerships offer quality data feeds and market coverage, enhancing the reliability of offerings. Compliance and integrity capabilities, such as audit-ready reporting and responsible gaming controls, underscore the strategic importance of regulatory alignment. Operational services, particularly the ability to support continuous optimization, further amplify vendor differentiation.

Key Takeaways from This Report

- B2B sportsbook solutions are integral to strategic growth, compliance, and innovation for operators.

- The market is witnessing shifts toward modular architectures and automation-driven risk management.

- US tariffs in 2025 are reshaping procurement strategies, emphasizing the need for flexible, efficient infrastructure.

- Platform flexibility and composable architectures offer competitive advantages.

- Providers that integrate regulatory requirements with operational agility are better positioned for future success.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled



Altenar Ltd.

BetConstruct Ltd.

BtoBet Limited

Digitain Ltd.

Entain plc

EveryMatrix Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment plc

Genius Sports Ltd.

Innosoft Group Ltd.

Kambi Group plc

Light & Wonder, Inc.

NSoft d.o.o.

NuxGame Ltd.

Playtech plc

SOFTSWISS N.V.

Sportradar AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tesn5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment