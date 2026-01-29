Automotive Blockchain Market to Surpass USD 3B by 2031 Growing at 25.34% CAGR, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive blockchain market size is set for strong growth, rising from USD 1.05 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 3.26 billion by 2031, registering a 25.34% CAGR during 2026–2031. This growth reflects the industry’s broader digital shift, as blockchain addresses key challenges related to parts traceability, data integrity, and regulatory compliance. Increasing concerns over counterfeit components and the rollout of battery passport frameworks are further accelerating adoption across the automotive value chain. Automakers are increasingly exploring blockchain to improve supply chain transparency and data management, supporting long-term digital transformation initiatives.

Automotive Blockchain Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Regulatory frameworks enabling battery passports to ensure EV origin and traceability

Upcoming EU battery passport requirements are pushing automakers to adopt blockchain as a practical way to track battery materials across the entire vehicle life cycle. Early movers are already using distributed ledgers to document sourcing, recycled content, and environmental impact in a format that aligns with future regulatory audits. New compliance platforms are emerging that verify provenance while protecting confidential supplier information, turning regulation into a scalable digital service. Similar policy discussions in North America are reinforcing this trend, supporting wider adoption of blockchain solutions across the global automotive ecosystem.

Rising data security requirements for connected and autonomous vehicles

The rapid growth of connected and autonomous vehicles is intensifying concerns around data security and system reliability. Automakers are turning to decentralized authentication to validate vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure data without relying on vulnerable central systems. Distributed ledgers help ensure data integrity, support faster incident analysis, and align with emerging safety expectations for advanced autonomy. As onboard computing becomes more efficient, blockchain capabilities are increasingly being embedded directly into vehicle software architectures, reinforcing trust across the connected mobility ecosystem.

Automotive Blockchain Market Share by Region

North America has emerged as a leading region for automotive blockchain adoption, supported by early government-led digitization initiatives and tighter supply-chain security requirements. Regulatory focus on verified sourcing is pushing automakers to rely on blockchain as a trusted compliance layer. Close collaboration between major OEMs and cloud-based blockchain providers is helping move concepts into deployment faster, while steady venture funding in automotive hubs continues to nurture specialized ledger solutions.

Asia-Pacific is rapidly strengthening its position in automotive blockchain adoption, driven by aggressive EV rollout and supportive government programs. Expanded testing of advanced autonomous driving is increasing the need for secure vehicle communication systems, while national mobility strategies in key markets are directing investment toward digital identity and compliance technologies. At the same time, regional battery passport initiatives are helping suppliers align with international regulations, supporting deeper integration with global automotive supply chains.

Automotive Blockchain Market Segmentation Insights

By Application

Manufacturing

Supply Chain and Logistics

Financing and Payments

Insurance and Usage-Based Services

Mobility Services

Vehicle and Battery Passport

Others

By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Tier-1 Suppliers

Mobility-as-a-Service Providers

Insurance Companies

Vehicle Owners and Drivers

Dealerships and Service Centres

Regulators and Authorities

By Blockchain Type

Public Blockchain

Private or Permissioned Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Hybrid Blockchain

By Mobility Model

Personal Mobility

Shared Mobility

Commercial and Logistics Fleets

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Companies in the Automotive Blockchain Industry

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture plc

Tech Mahindra Limited



BigchainDB GmbH

carVertical

XAIN AG

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Helbiz

NXM Labs Inc.

RSK Labs

Autoblock

GEM

SHIFT Mobility Inc.

Loyyal Corporation

Bosch Group

Continental AG

BMW Group

Ford Motor Company



