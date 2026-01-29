U.S. Sports Betting Market to Surge: Projected to Reach USD 205.64 Billion by 2032 with a 12.18% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Betting Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports betting market in the United States is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by technological advancements, evolving regulatory landscapes, and shifting consumer behaviors. As market forces grow increasingly complex, leveraging robust data and actionable insights is crucial for strategic decision-making among operators.

Market Snapshot

The Sports Betting Market expanded from USD 91.97 billion in 2025 to USD 102.16 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 205.64 billion by 2032, driven by a 12.18% CAGR. This growth underscores continued momentum in user engagement and revenue, fueled by progressive policy developments and swift technology adoption.

Scope & Segmentation

Bet Types: Includes money line, point spread, parlays, teasers, double chance, and totals (over/under) bets, supporting diverse risk profiles and strategies.

Includes money line, point spread, parlays, teasers, double chance, and totals (over/under) bets, supporting diverse risk profiles and strategies. Platform Modalities: Covers offline retail spaces like casino-based sportsbooks and digital platforms, including web portals, cloud solutions, and mobile applications.

Covers offline retail spaces like casino-based sportsbooks and digital platforms, including web portals, cloud solutions, and mobile applications. Device Preferences: Encompasses desktop, tablet, and smartphone usage, catering to a variety of user scenarios from detailed analysis to multi-device in-play action.

Encompasses desktop, tablet, and smartphone usage, catering to a variety of user scenarios from detailed analysis to multi-device in-play action. Event Types: Features pre-match, in-play, and virtual sports betting, with growing interest in synthetic and esports events.

Features pre-match, in-play, and virtual sports betting, with growing interest in synthetic and esports events. Sport Categories: Spans mainstream sports like football and basketball, as well as niche markets, including esports.

Spans mainstream sports like football and basketball, as well as niche markets, including esports. Payment Methods: Allows for bank transfers, credit and debit cards, electronic wallets, and cryptocurrency solutions for seamless transactions.

Allows for bank transfers, credit and debit cards, electronic wallets, and cryptocurrency solutions for seamless transactions. End-User Profiles: Caters to casual participants, novice bettors, and seasoned professionals with unique motivations and engagement needs.

Caters to casual participants, novice bettors, and seasoned professionals with unique motivations and engagement needs. Geographic Coverage: Includes regions such as the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, highlighting regional regulatory and adoption differences.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Regulatory diversity, driven by state-level legislation, mandates flexible compliance strategies and heightened operator vigilance.

Technological advances, from cloud-based infrastructures to AI, redefine the user experience and open new engagement avenues.

Operators are improving transaction workflows through modular service architecture and strategic fintech partnerships.

Responsible gaming requirements are shaping platform norms, emphasizing features like self-exclusion and real-time monitoring.

Growing popularity of virtual and in-play betting among younger demographics expands the market beyond traditional setups.

International operators are balancing compliance with local content strategies to navigate diverse regulatory environments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $102.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $205.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

