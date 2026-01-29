SOUEAST returns to Dubai Fashion Week as official automotive partner, redefining aesthetics of mobility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under theme ‘Fashion Lights Up Daily Journeys’, SOUEAST will work with designers and creative talent to explore intersections between mobility and style. SOUEAST will continue to explore its cross-border collaboration between automobiles and fashion as it returns to Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), the region’s official fashion week, as the event’s exclusive official automotive partner.

Under the theme ‘Fashion Lights Up Daily Journeys,’ SOUEAST collaborates with world-renowned designers and creative talents to redefine the boundary between mobility and fashion. This collaboration integrates the brand’s ‘EASE YOUR LIFE’ philosophy into the world of fashion, blending effortless mobility modern style.





During DFW, running 1–6 February, SOUEAST as the exclusive official automotive partner will shine, displaying the best-selling models such as S09, S06, and debuting its brand-new model S08 DM in the UAE market. The model is positioned as a 7-seater urban SUV, gathered widespread attention at the Riyadh Motor Show last year.

As DFW nears and the S08 DM prepares for its UAE debut, all focus will be on how SOUEAST will continue to advance aesthetic in mobility by blending product design with real-world scenarios.

