Heineken Proves Fandom Turns Strangers Into Friends with New York-Based Social Experiment

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® today launches Fans Have More Friends, a new global sponsorship platform built on the belief that fandom is one of the quickest ways to spark a connection between strangers.

Rooted in Heineken®’s long-standing belief in the importance of sociability, and inspired by the book of the same name (Fans Have More Friends) by Ben Valenta and David Sikorjak, the platform reflects how shared passions help people connect naturally. It’s the first time Heineken® is bringing together its sponsorships across football, Formula 1® and music festivals, using fandom as both a social catalyst and a way to elevate social experiences in a world that can feel increasingly lonely.

New research commissioned by Heineken® shows that three-quarters (75%) of fans say their fandom has helped them meet new people, making it one of the fastest ways to create bonds at a time when many people are missing IRL connections more than ever before.

Three in five (59%) say it's helped them forge some of their closest friendships and 75% say watching sports with other fans, even if they support different teams, makes the experience better. Football topped the list as one of the greatest social connectors with 72% of fans saying language is not a barrier when it comes to making football mates in a bar.

To put the findings to the test, Heineken® partnered with Youtuber Zac Alsop to carry out a social experiment designed to test whether fans would really show up for one another when it mattered.

The experiment followed Joe, an Australian living in New York, who found himself without anyone to watch Liverpool play Qarabağ FK in the final group match of the UEFA Champions League. Like many people, despite having a life and routine in a big city, he was facing the prospect of watching one of football’s biggest nights alone.

To help his friend and prove that Fandom is a great way to connect, Zac handed out flyers across Manhattan with Joe's face and a simple request - Have A Beer With Me - inviting fellow fans to join him to watch the match on January 28th. No incentives - just an open invitation to the football community.

Fans from across New York responded in droves, with hundreds turning up to support a fellow fan they had never met before - and the event quickly gained traction across social media. Unbeknownst to Joe, Heineken® transformed Central Park Tavern - where the meet up took place - into a ‘’Champions League-level’’ viewing experience, flying in the UEFA Champions League trophy alongside football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger who was behind the bar serving beers for fans who made the effort to come.

Speaking on the night, Joe said: “Tonight reminded me why I love the sport. I walked in expecting a couple of people to show up and not knowing anyone. Now I feel like I’ve met a whole group of new friends. Football doesn’t care where you’re from or how long you’ve been there – the shared passion connects people instantly. It’s amazing how quickly that common ground can bring so many strangers together. Heineken® has tapped into the heart of what it means to be a fan.”

David Sikorjak, co-author of the book Fans Have More Friends said: “As someone with years of experience with the emotional ups and downs of the fan experience, I have always had a sense that being a fan is about being part of a community. But after years of studying fandom, I can say that the evidence behind fandom’s social benefits is conclusive. The bigger the fan, the more friends; the more friends, the happier, more fulfilled, and more satisfied one is. With this new platform from Heineken, I’m excited to see a brand lean into this insight by inspiring fans to come together and make the most of these social benefits.”

The experiment in New York kicks off a multi-channel platform launch by Heineken®, which sees the Fans Have More Friends television ad debut this week in the USA, with a further 50 markets to follow.

The campaign celebrates the spontaneous friendships that spark between fans every time a game, a match or a gig is on. Featuring Heineken®’s most renowned brand ambassadors - Max Verstappen, Virgil Van Dijk, and DJ Martin Garrix - the TVC captures the essence of fans coming together, depicting the famous faces (among others) bonding over a shared passion for sport and music.





The platform will continue to roll out throughout 2026 at key moments in the football, F1® and music festival calendar - including the UEFA Champions League Final, UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, Coachella and Grand Prix weekends worldwide.

Formula 1 Driver, Max Verstappen, who has been a Heineken® 0.0 ambassador since 2023, comments “Formula 1 fans are among the most passionate in the world. Whether they’re cheering for me, another driver, or any team on the grid, that shared energy is what makes every race weekend so special; it creates an environment where people truly connect. That’s why I’m proud to be part of the 'Fans Have More Friends' platform. It’s all about using these powerful passions—whether in F1®, football, or music—to help people find 'their people'. I can cheers to that!”

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken®, said: “Fandom has an incredible ability to bring people together. Across football, F1® and music, we see how shared passions help people meet, connect and feel part of something bigger. As a champion for social life Heineken®’s new platform - Fans Have More Friends - is about turning those shared moments into real connections wherever they are in the world.”

Research:

Heineken® commissioned survey of 10,000 F1, football and music fans of legal drinking age in the UK, USA, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, China, Nigeria and South Africa. Conducted by Focal Data, January 2026.

About Fans Have More Friends (FHMF):

Fans Have More Friends is Heineken®’s global sponsorship platform that champions sociability by showing that fandom is better when shared, especially with a Heineken®. By uniting Heineken® sponsorships under one platform, the brand turns peak fan energy into real-world connection, enabling shared experiences and building communities around the biggest cultural moments.

About Heineken®

HEINEKEN is the World's Pioneering Beer Company™. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and nonalcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through Brew a Better World, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company’s website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

