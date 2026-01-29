Exclaimer launches Brand Kits to bring governance to multi-brand email and meeting communications

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclaimer, the leading provider of email signature management solutions, today announced the launch of Brand Kits, a new capability that introduces governed, multi-brand management across email signatures and video meetings, addressing a growing operational gap in how organizations manage brand identity at scale.

Email and video meetings remain among the most relied-upon business communication channels, where inconsistency becomes visible quickly and at scale, putting trust and brand reputation at risk. Exclaimer’s State of Business Email report found that nearly half of global IT leaders say the majority of their internal and external communication still relies on direct email. As communication volumes increase, even small brand changes can require hours or days of manual updates across multiple templates and teams.

This reliance is now colliding with growing organizational complexity and rising expectations around control, consistency, and governance in everyday business communications. As businesses expand through acquisitions, regional growth, and brand diversification, branding in high-volume channels has outgrown template-based tools and become an ongoing governance challenge that manual workarounds cannot support.

“Brand consistency at scale is an ongoing governance challenge,” said Paul Hammond, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Exclaimer. “Email and video meetings are high-volume, high-visibility channels where inconsistency shows up fast and can damage trust. When branding is managed manually across hundreds or thousands of communications, inconsistency becomes inevitable. Brand Kits reduces that risk without adding more work for teams as organizations grow and change.”

A shift from templates to governed brand control

Brand Kits is designed to address brand consistency by separating brand definition from design execution. Instead of embedding logos, colors, and visual elements into individual templates, organizations define brand assets once and apply them consistently across multiple email signature templates and video meeting branding themes.

When a Brand Kit is updated, organizations can manage branding consistently across both email signatures and video meeting communications:

Manage multiple brands from a single platform – Support different logos, colors, fonts, and assets across brands, regions, departments, or subsidiaries.





– Support different logos, colors, fonts, and assets across brands, regions, departments, or subsidiaries. Apply updates once, everywhere – Changes cascade automatically across all linked email signatures and meeting themes.





– Changes cascade automatically across all linked email signatures and meeting themes. Maintain consistency in complex environments – Support rebrands, mergers, and organizational growth without increasing administrative overhead.





– Support rebrands, mergers, and organizational growth without increasing administrative overhead. Strengthen governance and reduce risk – Centralized control helps ensure branding remains consistent and compliant across high-volume communications.



Tasks that previously required manual updates across multiple templates can now be completed in minutes, reducing effort and lowering the risk of outdated branding appearing in live communications. Organizations can now achieve brand consistency faster by creating email signatures and meeting themes from a single Brand Kit in just a few steps.





A first for email signature management

Trusted by more than 9 million users across 75,000 organizations, Exclaimer is the first provider in the email signature management market to introduce governed, multi-brand control across both email signatures and video meetings.

Where most solutions manage branding at the level of individual templates, Brand Kits introduces a governed brand asset layer that sits above designs. This allows brand standards to be defined centrally, reused consistently, and applied across teams, regions, and channels, all without increasing administrative overhead or relying on manual updates.

According to Exclaimer, Brand Kits was developed based on direct customer feedback, including input from Exclaimer’s customer advisory board. Customers highlighted the need for faster brand updates, fewer inconsistencies across communications, and reduced reliance on routine IT intervention as brand environments become more complex.

By shifting branding from a template-by-template task to a governed system, Brand Kits helps organizations maintain consistency across high-volume communication platforms, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange (including hybrid), Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

Immediate availability

Brand Kits is available globally as part of Exclaimer’s existing plans. As a foundational capability, it supports consistent branding across both email signatures and Meeting Branding, reinforcing Exclaimer’s broader focus on governing brand consistency across digital communications.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the leading provider of email signature management solutions for Microsoft and Google email services. Its scalable cloud-based platform enables organizations to centrally manage and automate email signatures, ensuring regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and brand consistency.

Exclaimer is trusted by over 9 million email accounts across 75,000 organizations, including Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards.

Visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Media enquiries:

Press@exclaimer.com

US: exclaimerpr@watersagency.com

International: exclaimer@clarity.global

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b3d9ce-fb67-4bfa-b431-62d83c699b36