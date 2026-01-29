MEXC Achieves 20X Growth in GOLD Futures, Captures Up to 47% Market Share with Zero-Fee Strategy





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, today reported significant growth in precious metals futures trading, with gold futures market share reaching 47% on January 25, 2026, and single-day trading volume hitting $555 million.

MEXC's GOLD Futures market share grew from 2.4% in early December 2025 to 47% by January 25, 2026—a 20-fold increase over two months. The platform surpassed competitors to capture the largest market share on January 23, maintaining this position through month-end. The growth accelerated notably after January 15, coinciding with gold prices reaching new highs.





In response to heightened market activity, MEXC launched a limited-time Zero-Fee strategy on GOLD Futures (XAUT, PAXG) in mid-January. The initiative contributed to a 635% month-over-month increase in average daily trading volume from December 2025 to January 2026. Peak volume of $555 million was recorded on January 25.





The Zero-Fee strategy synergizes with MEXC's high-performance ecosystem: up to 100x leverage on GOLD futures and deep order book liquidity. This combination addresses key trading barriers—transaction costs, capital efficiency, and order execution—particularly for high-frequency and institutional-scale traders.

MEXC's SILVER Futures SILVER(XAG)USDT tracked similar growth patterns. Trading volume increased nearly 20-fold between January 18 and January 24, reaching a peak of $147.8 million. The surge aligned with silver's price rally beginning January 16.

With precious metals volatility expected to persist amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, MEXC's Zero-Fee infrastructure and liquidity capacity position the platform to sustain its market leadership. The exchange plans to maintain competitive fee structures while continuing to expand derivatives product offerings across asset classes.

