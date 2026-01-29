AI Supercomputer Market Size to Surpass USD 14.22 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Supercomputer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The AI Supercomputer Market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.29% from 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Advanced AI Workloads and Deep Learning Applications to Boost Market Growth Globally

The need for processing complex AI workloads, such as deep learning, machine learning, and neural network models, is driving the deployment of AI supercomputers. Large-scale computation is crucial to the creation of insights, simulations, and prediction models in sectors like research, healthcare, finance, and the automobile industry. The demand for high-performance computer infrastructure is further fueled by the growing use of autonomous and generative AI technologies. For quicker calculation, the ability to analyze millions of parameters in parallel, and improved model correctness, organizations are giving AI supercomputers top priority. This will support the market's growth and acceptance worldwide throughout the projection period.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Processors / Compute dominated with ~44% share in 2025 due to its ability to handle complex AI workloads, including deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale simulations. Interconnects segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as organizations increasingly demand seamless communication between heterogeneous computing resources.

By Application

Government dominated with ~38% share in 2025 due to extensive investments in defense, cybersecurity, scientific research, and large-scale simulations. Commercial segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to the rising adoption of generative AI, autonomous technologies, computer vision, and drug discovery applications.

By End-User

Government & Public Sector dominated with ~29% share in 2025 as public institutions invest heavily in research, defense, and cybersecurity projects. Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing demand for AI-powered drug discovery, genomics research, disease modeling, and personalized medicine.

By Deployment Type

Cloud dominated with ~61% share in 2025 due to its ability to offer scalable, flexible, and cost-effective high-performance computing infrastructure. It is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as increasing adoption of AI-as-a-service, remote collaboration, and cloud-based AI workloads drives demand for scalable, efficient, and easily managed supercomputing solutions globally.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the AI Supercomputer Market with the highest revenue share of about 41% in 2025 due to the presence of major technology companies, advanced research institutions, and substantial government and private sector investments in AI infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 23.71% from 2026-2035 owing to increasing investments in AI research, expanding technology adoption, and government initiatives supporting high-performance computing.

Recent Developments:

2023: Announced the DGX GH200 AI supercomputer, linking 256 Grace Hopper Superchips into a 1‑exaflop system for giant generative AI model training.

Announced the DGX GH200 AI supercomputer, linking 256 Grace Hopper Superchips into a 1‑exaflop system for giant generative AI model training. 2024: IBM’s quantum system will integrate with the Fugaku supercomputer at Japan’s RIKEN Center, advancing hybrid quantum-HPC AI workflows.

