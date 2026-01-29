Egypt B2C Ecommerce Databook Report 2025: A $14.53 Billion Market by 2029 - Amazon and Noon Anchor Marketplaces, While B.TECH, Carrefour Egypt, and Jumia Leverage Omnichannel Control

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in Egypt is expected to grow by 11.6% annually, reaching US$9.91 billion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$8.88 billion to approximately US$14.53 billion.







Egypt is moving from cash-on-delivery and over-the-counter cash payments toward mobile wallets, card payments and instalment/BNPL options in online retail. The number of active mobile wallets has risen sharply in the last few years, and wallets are now used for everyday payments as well as online shopping. Fintech players such as Fawry are integrating with POS systems, ERP tools and consumer finance providers (e.g., partnerships with Contact, Ottu and CDS Solutions) so that online and offline merchants can accept digital payments and instalments through a single stack.

Central Bank and government financial-inclusion policies have encouraged banks and telcos to roll out wallets and low-cost digital accounts. Payment providers are targeting ecommerce specifically: Fawry and others position themselves as ways for shoppers to pay online with cash or wallets at thousands of locations, reducing abandonment among card-averse customers. BNPL and instalment offers embedded in checkout journeys are attractive in an inflationary environment, especially for electronics, household goods and fashion.

A growing share of ecommerce orders is likely to shift from pure COD to pre-paid or wallet-based payment methods, improving collection reliability and unit economics for platforms. Digital payments will make it easier for platforms to onboard micro- and small merchants that lack card terminals but can accept wallet or voucher-based payments. Competition between fintechs, banks and telcos is likely to keep fees under pressure. Still, it should broaden the reachable online shopper base and support higher-value categories such as travel and consumer finance-linked purchases.

Competitive Landscape



Over the next two to four years, competition is expected to intensify as platforms expand geographically and deepen vertical integration. Leading players are likely to prioritise fulfilment efficiencies, embedded financial services and richer integration with social-commerce channels to drive qualified demand. Second-tier cities will attract renewed investment, though unit economics will remain a key determinant of the pace of expansion.

Consolidation may continue, especially in B2B marketplaces, vertical-specific ecommerce and technology-enabled logistics. International operators will leverage scale to manage inflationary pressures and FX volatility, while domestic players may differentiate through localisation, tailored credit options and agile last-mile models.



Current State of the Market

Egypt's e-commerce market is moderately concentrated, with a mix of global, regional and local players competing across general merchandise, electronics, fashion and fast-moving categories. Penetration is deeper in Cairo, Giza and Alexandria, where logistics density and payment readiness are stronger, while other governorates remain comparatively underserved. The market continues to shift from cash-dominant behaviour toward more diversified payment channels, including mobile wallets and instalment offerings, thereby improving conversion rates for large-ticket purchases.

Marketplaces have strengthened their fulfilment models, and same-day and next-day delivery in major cities is becoming the norm for leading platforms, raising the overall bar on service expectations. As price sensitivity remains high due to economic conditions, platforms increasingly differentiate through reliability, flexible payment options, and assortment rather than solely through discount-led strategies.

Key Players and New Entrants

Amazon. E.g. and Noon anchors the marketplace landscape, each leveraging wide assortments, large seller fleets and continuously optimised fulfilment networks. Local omnichannel retailers such as B.TECH, Carrefour Egypt and Jumia complement this landscape by combining physical footprints with online delivery, allowing them to serve high-demand verticals like electronics, appliances and groceries with greater operational control.

Newer entrants and challenger platforms are emerging in niche areas, especially in pharmacy-commerce, homeware, cosmetics, and social-commerce-driven fashion, building on social media demand and influencer-led discovery. Fintech-enabled instalment providers and last-mile networks are also acting as quasi-entrants, as ecommerce players increasingly rely on them to improve checkout flexibility and speed.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Egypt

Report Scope



Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

Egypt Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

Egypt Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Technology Products & Services

Other

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Appliances & Electronics

Home Improvement

Books, Music & Video

Toys & Hobby

Auto Parts & Accessories

Other

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform-to-Consumer

Direct-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Consumer

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category

Air Travel

Train & Bus

Taxi & Ride-Hailing

Hotels & Resorts

Other

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Air Travel- Aggregator App

Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer

Train & Bus- Aggregator App

Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer

Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App

Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer

Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App

Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer

Other- Aggregator App

Other- Direct-to-Consumer

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct-to-Consumer

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel

Streaming Services

Movies & Events

Theme Parks & Gaming

Other

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model

Website-Based

Live Streaming

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location

Cross-Border

Domestic

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device

Mobile

Desktop

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System

iOS / macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Egypt B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios

Internet Users

Ecommerce Users

Social Media Users

Smartphone Penetration

Banked Population

Ecommerce Per Capita

GDP Per Capita

Ecommerce as % of GDP

Cart Abandonment Rate

Product Retun Rate

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment

Gross Merchandise Value by Segment

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category

Gross Merchandise Value by Category

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel

Gross Merchandise Value by Channel

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location

Gross Merchandise Value by Location

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device

Gross Merchandise Value by Device

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System

Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier

Egypt B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument

