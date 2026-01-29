China B2C Ecommerce Market Report 2025-2029: Generalists Taobao, Tmall, and JD.com Face Rising Traffic Pressure From Content Platforms Douyin and Kuaishou

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ecommerce market in China is expected to grow by 6.4% annually, reaching US$2.93 trillion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$2.76 trillion to approximately US$3.62 trillion.
The report provides a detailed assessment of the ecommerce market across all major segments, including retail shopping, travel, food service, media, healthcare, and technology categories. It analyzes sales channels, engagement models, device and operating system usage, as well as domestic versus cross-border flows and city-tier contributions. The study also covers payment instruments and consumer demographics by age, income, and gender to map evolving purchasing behavior. Together, these datasets offer a comprehensive view of ecommerce market size, customer behavior, and digital channel performance.
Competition will intensify as platforms converge around discount retail, factory-to-consumer sourcing, and AI-driven personalization. Growth will rely more on operational efficiency and differentiated services rather than traffic expansion. Content platforms are likely to gain a greater share in beauty, apparel, and impulse categories, while traditional marketplaces invest in seller services and loyalty programs. Direct-to-consumer channels will expand as brands diversify traffic sources.
Current State of the Market
China's e-commerce market remains highly contested, with platforms expanding into adjacent categories to retain user engagement. General merchandise platforms such as Taobao, Tmall, and JD.com continue to anchor the ecosystem, but face increased competition from content-driven platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou, which are shaping traffic flows in ways that differ from traditional search-based models. E-commerce is becoming more integrated with short-video platforms, local services, and logistics infrastructure, blurring the boundaries between marketplace retail, social commerce, and direct-from-factory channels. Retailers are also strengthening fulfilment capabilities to improve reliability in categories such as home appliances, groceries, and personal care.
Key Players and New Entrants
Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Douyin remain the core players, each differentiating through product assortment, logistics, or content distribution. Temu, while designed as an export platform, has influenced domestic pricing strategies by pushing factory-led models. Meituan and Dianping are expanding further into retail categories through on-demand delivery, while Xiaohongshu is strengthening commerce monetization in beauty and lifestyle. Newer entrants include brand-owned mini-program stores on WeChat, which have gained traction as companies invest in direct-to-consumer channels to reduce dependency on large marketplaces.
Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions
2023-24 saw platforms restructure and realign businesses to improve focus. Alibaba reorganized its e-commerce units and introduced new management teams for Taobao and Tmall. JD.com expanded its discount program, affecting category-level pricing dynamics. Douyin launched new merchant-support tools to increase participation from established brands. Cross-border players such as Temu and AliExpress invested in overseas warehouses and logistics partnerships, which indirectly impact domestic sellers by shifting sourcing behavior.
Report Scope
China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
China Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
China Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Technology Products & Services
- Other
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Health, Beauty & Personal Care
- Food & Beverage
- Appliances & Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Books, Music & Video
- Toys & Hobby
- Auto Parts & Accessories
- Other
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform-to-Consumer
- Direct-to-Consumer
- Consumer-to-Consumer
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category
- Air Travel
- Train & Bus
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing
- Hotels & Resorts
- Other
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Air Travel- Aggregator App
- Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer
- Train & Bus- Aggregator App
- Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer
- Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App
- Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer
- Other- Aggregator App
- Other- Direct-to-Consumer
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct-to-Consumer
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel
- Streaming Services
- Movies & Events
- Theme Parks & Gaming
- Other
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model
- Website-Based
- Live Streaming
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location
- Cross-Border
- Domestic
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device
- Mobile
- Desktop
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System
- iOS / macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
China B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
China B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios
- Internet Users
- Ecommerce Users
- Social Media Users
- Smartphone Penetration
- Banked Population
- Ecommerce Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita
- Ecommerce as % of GDP
- Cart Abandonment Rate
- Product Retun Rate
China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment
- Gross Merchandise Value by Segment
China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category
- Gross Merchandise Value by Category
China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel
- Gross Merchandise Value by Channel
China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location
China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device
- Gross Merchandise Value by Device
China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System
- Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System
China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier
China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument
