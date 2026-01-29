China B2C Ecommerce Market Report 2025-2029: Generalists Taobao, Tmall, and JD.com Face Rising Traffic Pressure From Content Platforms Douyin and Kuaishou

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in China is expected to grow by 6.4% annually, reaching US$2.93 trillion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$2.76 trillion to approximately US$3.62 trillion.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ecommerce market across all major segments, including retail shopping, travel, food service, media, healthcare, and technology categories. It analyzes sales channels, engagement models, device and operating system usage, as well as domestic versus cross-border flows and city-tier contributions. The study also covers payment instruments and consumer demographics by age, income, and gender to map evolving purchasing behavior. Together, these datasets offer a comprehensive view of ecommerce market size, customer behavior, and digital channel performance.







Competition will intensify as platforms converge around discount retail, factory-to-consumer sourcing, and AI-driven personalization. Growth will rely more on operational efficiency and differentiated services rather than traffic expansion. Content platforms are likely to gain a greater share in beauty, apparel, and impulse categories, while traditional marketplaces invest in seller services and loyalty programs. Direct-to-consumer channels will expand as brands diversify traffic sources.



Current State of the Market

China's e-commerce market remains highly contested, with platforms expanding into adjacent categories to retain user engagement. General merchandise platforms such as Taobao, Tmall, and JD.com continue to anchor the ecosystem, but face increased competition from content-driven platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou, which are shaping traffic flows in ways that differ from traditional search-based models. E-commerce is becoming more integrated with short-video platforms, local services, and logistics infrastructure, blurring the boundaries between marketplace retail, social commerce, and direct-from-factory channels. Retailers are also strengthening fulfilment capabilities to improve reliability in categories such as home appliances, groceries, and personal care.

Key Players and New Entrants

Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Douyin remain the core players, each differentiating through product assortment, logistics, or content distribution. Temu, while designed as an export platform, has influenced domestic pricing strategies by pushing factory-led models. Meituan and Dianping are expanding further into retail categories through on-demand delivery, while Xiaohongshu is strengthening commerce monetization in beauty and lifestyle. Newer entrants include brand-owned mini-program stores on WeChat, which have gained traction as companies invest in direct-to-consumer channels to reduce dependency on large marketplaces.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

2023-24 saw platforms restructure and realign businesses to improve focus. Alibaba reorganized its e-commerce units and introduced new management teams for Taobao and Tmall. JD.com expanded its discount program, affecting category-level pricing dynamics. Douyin launched new merchant-support tools to increase participation from established brands. Cross-border players such as Temu and AliExpress invested in overseas warehouses and logistics partnerships, which indirectly impact domestic sellers by shifting sourcing behavior.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.93 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.62 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered China



Report Scope



China B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

China Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

China Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Technology Products & Services

Other

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Appliances & Electronics

Home Improvement

Books, Music & Video

Toys & Hobby

Auto Parts & Accessories

Other

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform-to-Consumer

Direct-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Consumer

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category

Air Travel

Train & Bus

Taxi & Ride-Hailing

Hotels & Resorts

Other

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Air Travel- Aggregator App

Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer

Train & Bus- Aggregator App

Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer

Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App

Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer

Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App

Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer

Other- Aggregator App

Other- Direct-to-Consumer

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct-to-Consumer

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel

Streaming Services

Movies & Events

Theme Parks & Gaming

Other

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model

Website-Based

Live Streaming

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location

Cross-Border

Domestic

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device

Mobile

Desktop

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System

iOS / macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

China B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

China B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

China B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios

Internet Users

Ecommerce Users

Social Media Users

Smartphone Penetration

Banked Population

Ecommerce Per Capita

GDP Per Capita

Ecommerce as % of GDP

Cart Abandonment Rate

Product Retun Rate

China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment

Gross Merchandise Value by Segment

China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category

Gross Merchandise Value by Category

China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel

Gross Merchandise Value by Channel

China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location

Gross Merchandise Value by Location

China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device

Gross Merchandise Value by Device

China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System

Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System

China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier

China B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument

