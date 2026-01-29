Poland B2C Ecommerce Databook Report 2025: A $51.39 Billion Market by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 9% - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ecommerce market in Poland is expected to grow by 10.4% annually, reaching US$36.40 billion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 17.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$32.97 billion to approximately US$51.39 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the ecommerce industry in Poland offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and ecommerce markets. It includes more than 80+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction.
The report provides a detailed assessment of the ecommerce market across all major segments, including retail shopping, travel, food service, media, healthcare, and technology categories. It analyzes sales channels, engagement models, device and operating system usage, as well as domestic versus cross-border flows and city-tier contributions.
The study also covers payment instruments and consumer demographics by age, income, and gender to map evolving purchasing behavior. Together, these datasets offer a comprehensive view of ecommerce market size, customer behavior, and digital channel performance.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$36.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$51.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Poland
Report Scope
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
Poland Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
Poland Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Technology Products & Services
- Other
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Health, Beauty & Personal Care
- Food & Beverage
- Appliances & Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Books, Music & Video
- Toys & Hobby
- Auto Parts & Accessories
- Other
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform-to-Consumer
- Direct-to-Consumer
- Consumer-to-Consumer
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category
- Air Travel
- Train & Bus
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing
- Hotels & Resorts
- Other
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Air Travel- Aggregator App
- Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer
- Train & Bus- Aggregator App
- Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer
- Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App
- Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer
- Other- Aggregator App
- Other- Direct-to-Consumer
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct-to-Consumer
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel
- Streaming Services
- Movies & Events
- Theme Parks & Gaming
- Other
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model
- Website-Based
- Live Streaming
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location
- Cross-Border
- Domestic
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device
- Mobile
- Desktop
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System
- iOS / macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Poland B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
Poland B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios
- Internet Users
- Ecommerce Users
- Social Media Users
- Smartphone Penetration
- Banked Population
- Ecommerce Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita
- Ecommerce as % of GDP
- Cart Abandonment Rate
- Product Retun Rate
Poland B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment
- Gross Merchandise Value by Segment
Poland B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category
- Gross Merchandise Value by Category
Poland B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel
- Gross Merchandise Value by Channel
Poland B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location
Poland B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device
- Gross Merchandise Value by Device
Poland B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System
- Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System
Poland B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier
Poland B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument
