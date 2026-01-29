XALTER Secures Seed Funding to Expand XR Training for the Energy Workforce

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XALTER, a leading provider of immersive extended reality (XR) workforce development trainings for the energy industry, has secured seed funding to accelerate its market expansion and product innovation. The round was led by EIC Rose Rock.



As the energy industry faces a historic workforce transition, skill scarcity and outdated training methods widen the performance gap on the frontline. XALTER addresses this challenge by delivering a uniquely engaging, simulation-based training platform that replicates real job sites, equipment and critical decision making in a risk-free virtual environment. XALTER’s technology platform provides energy sector operators with a standards-based system to accelerate skill development, improve job readiness and codify operational intelligence at scale.

XALTER’s upstream production-focused virtual site allows workers to learn, practice and assess competency on critical operations, maintenance and safety-critical tasks. The company is currently working with prominent energy industry leaders to expand its XR training portfolio to midstream, downstream, power generation, low-carbon and renewable energy applications.

Kevin Anderson, XALTER’s CEO, stated, “This investment highlights our shared excitement as XALTER sets the new standard for modern workforce development and readiness with immersive XR technology. Our focus on operations, maintenance, and safety—combined with an industry-standardized approach—is delivering measurable gains on both the frontline and the bottom line. EIC Rose Rock’s investment enables us to strategically accelerate this impact.”

“We are excited to partner with XALTER to scale and deploy this world-class technology that enables the energy industry to continue to attract, train and retain the most productive workforce and improve our ability to deliver the secure, reliable and affordable energy that drives the American economy,” said David Clouse, Managing Director of the EIC Rose Rock fund.



About XALTER

XALTER is an immersive workforce development company transforming frontline worker performance. Through its advanced XR training platform and SaaS licensing model, XALTER delivers standardized, expert-designed experiences that accelerate competency, increase operational readiness, and improve critical decision-making. XALTER brings together decades of experience in immersive technology, energy operations, and learning science to convert complex field knowledge into highly efficient and effective skill transfer. To learn more, visit www.xalter.com