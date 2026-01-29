France B2C Ecommerce Databook Report 2025: A $219.22 Billion Market by 2029 - Amazon Leads General Merchandise, While Cdiscount, Fnac Darty, and Niche Players Like Vestiaire Collective Gain Ground

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in France is expected to grow by 6.6% annually, reaching US$173.40 billion by 2025.







The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$162.61 billion to approximately US$219.22 billion.



Consolidating grocery and everyday retail into mobile-first, omnichannel journeys

French e-commerce is increasingly anchored in everyday spending categories, groceries, prepared food, mobility and local services, with journeys that move fluidly between apps, websites, and physical touchpoints. Recent analysis by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada highlights strong growth in foodservice e-commerce, online groceries and mobility-related transactions, alongside continued expansion of mobile commerce (m-commerce). Large grocers such as Carrefour, E.Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan combine classic home delivery with "drive"/click-and-collect. At the same time, platforms like Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Eat have expanded beyond restaurants into convenience and grocery in major cities.

Over the next 2-4 years, omnichannel grocery and foodservice is likely to become the "default" entry point into e-commerce for many households outside Paris and major cities. Drive and click-and-collect will remain structurally important in suburban and rural areas, while dense urban zones see greater penetration of rapid and same-day delivery. Retailers that can orchestrate a single view of inventory and customers across store networks, drives, and delivery will gain an advantage; late adopters may find their physical networks under-utilised and less relevant in weekly household shopping.



Current State of the Market

The French online retail market reached approximately €175.3 billion in 2024, with year-on-year growth of about 9.6 %. Around 41.6 million French consumers (roughly 73 % of the 15+ population) made online purchases in 2024. Marketplaces continue to gain share: leading platforms include Amazon.fr, Cdiscount, Fnac/Darty and other native French players. Pricing sensitivity remains high, especially in categories such as electronics, home appliances, and fashion, where seller competition is intense.

Key Players and New Entrants

Among the major incumbents, Amazon.fr remains the dominant general-merchandise marketplace. Cdiscount offers a strong local alternative, particularly in appliances, DIY and mass merchandise. Fnac Darty occupies a hybrid online/offline spot with strong electronics, culture and service-repair credentials. Niche players and startups are also gaining traction: for example, the recommerce specialist Vestiaire Collective (secondary luxury fashion) and French-based platforms offering cross-border and marketplace SaaS solutions. New entrants from Asia (e.g., Shein, Temu) are also influencing segments such as fast-fashion and bargain imports, increasing pressure on domestic retailers.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Significant recent activity includes Prosus's online-platform arm acquiring the French auto classifieds site La Centrale in a €1.1 billion deal, signalling consolidation in automotive classifieds and online marketplaces. On the retail side, Fnac-Darty's strategic plan announced in mid-2025 includes store openings, service expansions and further acquisition ambitions. Across ecommerce-adjacent sectors, French SaaS and logistics players are pursuing acquisitions as digital commerce becomes more vertically integrated.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Develop a complete understanding of the B2C ecommerce landscape in France with fundamental ecommerce metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction across all major ecommerce segments.

Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Analyse the online retail ecosystem through detailed segmentation covering ecommerce segments, retail product categories, travel and hospitality verticals, media and entertainment services, sales channels, devices, operating systems, cities, and payment instruments, enabling deep insight into evolving consumer shopping patterns.

Operational and Performance Benchmarking: Benchmark marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms, aggregators, and category-focused players using KPIs such as GMV share, category-level performance, channel efficiency, device contribution, and payment mode penetration, supporting comparative assessment of platform strengths and competitive positioning.

Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics, income groups, gender mix, device usage, and payment preferences shape online purchasing decisions, influencing category demand, cart abandonment behavior, product return tendencies, and the shift toward digital-first commerce.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a structured dataset of 80+ ecommerce KPIs with historical and forecast values up to 2029, providing clarity on growth drivers, category expansion, sales-channel transitions, and payment-instrument evolution across the B2C ecommerce value chain.

Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a standardized, analytics-friendly databook format aligned with financial modeling requirements, enabling ecommerce companies, consumer brands, payment providers, technology firms, and investors to conduct evidence-based market assessment and strategic planning.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $173.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $219.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered France



Report Scope



France B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

France Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

France Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Technology Products & Services

Other

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Appliances & Electronics

Home Improvement

Books, Music & Video

Toys & Hobby

Auto Parts & Accessories

Other

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform-to-Consumer

Direct-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Consumer

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category

Air Travel

Train & Bus

Taxi & Ride-Hailing

Hotels & Resorts

Other

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Air Travel- Aggregator App

Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer

Train & Bus- Aggregator App

Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer

Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App

Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer

Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App

Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer

Other- Aggregator App

Other- Direct-to-Consumer

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct-to-Consumer

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel

Streaming Services

Movies & Events

Theme Parks & Gaming

Other

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model

Website-Based

Live Streaming

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location

Cross-Border

Domestic

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device

Mobile

Desktop

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System

iOS / macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

France B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

France B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

France B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios

Internet Users

Ecommerce Users

Social Media Users

Smartphone Penetration

Banked Population

Ecommerce Per Capita

GDP Per Capita

Ecommerce as % of GDP

Cart Abandonment Rate

Product Retun Rate

France B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment

Gross Merchandise Value by Segment

France B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category

Gross Merchandise Value by Category

France B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel

Gross Merchandise Value by Channel

France B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location

Gross Merchandise Value by Location

France B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device

Gross Merchandise Value by Device

France B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System

Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System

France B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier

France B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk5vsp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment