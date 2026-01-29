Defense Geospatial Market Analysis and Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035 - AI and ML Drive Growth Amid Rising Satellite Data Demand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Geospatial Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends.





The defense geospatial market is experiencing substantial growth, expanding from $133.95 billion in 2025 to $148.01 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 10.5%. This surge is driven by increased adoption of GIS and satellite imagery for battlefield awareness, advancements in remote sensing technologies for reconnaissance, and improved targeting and navigation via digital terrain elevation data. The rising demand for real-time operational coordination tools, force tracking, and blue force monitoring systems further stimulates market expansion.

Looking ahead, the defense geospatial market is projected to reach $218.23 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Growth is fostered by integrating AI and machine learning for automated geospatial intelligence, demand for high-resolution geospatial data from satellite constellations, and real-time 3D mapping capabilities for mission rehearsal. Cloud-based geospatial platforms are becoming indispensable, facilitating rapid data sharing across defense units. Key trends include the need for real-time terrain intelligence, high-resolution satellite imagery, and advanced force tracking tools.

Cloud-based defense systems are pivotal in market growth, facilitating real-time threat environment mapping and analysis for expedited decision-making. The Thales Group noted in 2024 that cloud security ranks as a critical security discipline and an emerging concern, emphasizing the critical role of cloud integrations. As such, cloud-based systems are crucial to the defense geospatial market's growth trajectory.

Leading companies are innovating with technologies like multi-source intelligence fusion, which combines diverse intelligence data to enhance situational awareness. For instance, Edge Group's AI-powered platform, TACTICA, launched in February 2025, utilizes AI to provide real-time operational insights, fostering collaborative mission planning and automated anomaly detection.

In February 2023, NV5 Global Inc. acquired Axim Geospatial LLC, enhancing its capabilities in geospatial solutions. This acquisition expands NV5's portfolio, combining Axim's GIS, cloud-managed services, and data analytics with NV5's existing offerings.

Market Scope:

Types: Surface Analysis, Network Analysis, Geo Visualization

Technologies: Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Remote Sensing, Photogrammetry, LIDAR, Point Cloud Processing

Applications: Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR), Mission Planning, Logistics, and Training

End-Users: Defense Forces, Government Agencies, Commercial Entities, NGOs

Geographic and Competitive Highlights:

Expanded regional analysis of countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and emerging Southeast Asian markets.

Competitive landscape includes major firms such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, and BAE Systems.

Evaluation of market shares, innovative prowess, and brand strength of notable companies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $148.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $218.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Defense Geospatial market report include:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Collins Aerospace

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Hexagon AB

Edge Group

Trimble Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

NV5 Global Inc.

Advent International Corporation

BlackSky Technology Inc.

Orbital Insight Inc.

TerraGo Technologies Inc.

MapLarge Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4438k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment