$59 Billion Defense Aircraft Materials Market Outlook, 2030 by Material Type, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Aircraft Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers insights into market size, regional shares, competition landscape, emerging trends, and growth opportunities.

The defense aircraft materials market is witnessing robust growth and expansion, projected to increase from $43.89 billion in 2025 to $46.68 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 6.4%. This growth stems from the adoption of lightweight composites for enhanced maneuverability and fuel efficiency, high-temperature alloys for advanced military engine components, and stealth aircraft requiring radar-absorbing materials. Additionally, advancements in composites enable stronger structural components, while increased defense procurement programs boost production of specialized materials.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $59.01 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6%. Key drivers include the need for next-generation materials in hypersonic and high-performance aircraft, investments in multifunctional coatings, additive manufacturing, and sustainable material solutions for modern defense aviation. Trends indicate growing demand for lightweight and ultra-high-strength materials, increased use of stealth-enhancing ceramics, and greater integration of multi-functional materials.

The push for advanced military aircraft, featuring state-of-the-art stealth and precision systems, is largely driving this growth amid geopolitical tensions and the quest for aerial superiority and rapid response capabilities. Materials like aerospace superalloys and advanced composites play a crucial role in improving aircraft performance and survivability. Notably, the US Department of State reported a significant increase in military equipment transfers in 2023, highlighting this trend.

Innovation in defense aircraft materials is a focal point, with key players such as the DRDO introducing cutting-edge carbon-fiber 3D printing materials to enhance aircraft performance. These innovations are further evidenced by Tex Tech Industries Inc.'s acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc., aimed at bolstering their offering for extreme aerospace conditions.

Material Type: Aluminum Alloys, Steels, Titanium Alloys, Composites

Applications: Transport Aircraft, Combat Aircrafts, Military Cargo, Helicopters

End-User: Military Organizations, Defense Contractors, Government Agencies

Key Companies: Airbus SE, General Dynamics Corporation, SABIC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and others.

Geographical Scope: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series Analysis: Includes a five-year historical review and a ten-year forecast.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $46.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

