Morocco B2C Ecommerce Databook Report 2025: A $3.5+ Billion Market by 2029 - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs

Key opportunities in Morocco's ecommerce market include expanding sales in diverse sectors like retail, travel, and technology, leading with mobile and digital payments, and tapping into domestic and cross-border flows. Businesses can leverage insights on consumer behavior to tailor offerings, enhancing competitive positioning.

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ecommerce market in Morocco is expected to grow by 2.3% annually, reaching US$3.17 billion by 2025.



The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 2.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.10 billion to approximately US$3.51 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the ecommerce industry in Morocco offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and ecommerce markets. It includes more than 80+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ecommerce market across all major segments, including retail shopping, travel, food service, media, healthcare, and technology categories. It analyzes sales channels, engagement models, device and operating system usage, as well as domestic versus cross-border flows and city-tier contributions.

The study also covers payment instruments and consumer demographics by age, income, and gender to map evolving purchasing behavior. Together, these datasets offer a comprehensive view of ecommerce market size, customer behavior, and digital channel performance.

Reasons to Buy

  • Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Develop a complete understanding of the B2C ecommerce landscape in Morocco with fundamental ecommerce metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction across all major ecommerce segments.
  • Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Analyse the online retail ecosystem through detailed segmentation covering ecommerce segments, retail product categories, travel and hospitality verticals, media and entertainment services, sales channels, devices, operating systems, cities, and payment instruments, enabling deep insight into evolving consumer shopping patterns.
  • Operational and Performance Benchmarking: Benchmark marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms, aggregators, and category-focused players using KPIs such as GMV share, category-level performance, channel efficiency, device contribution, and payment mode penetration, supporting comparative assessment of platform strengths and competitive positioning.
  • Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics, income groups, gender mix, device usage, and payment preferences shape online purchasing decisions, influencing category demand, cart abandonment behavior, product return tendencies, and the shift toward digital-first commerce.
  • Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a structured dataset of 80+ ecommerce KPIs with historical and forecast values up to 2029, providing clarity on growth drivers, category expansion, sales-channel transitions, and payment-instrument evolution across the B2C ecommerce value chain.
  • Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a standardized, analytics-friendly databook format aligned with financial modeling requirements, enabling ecommerce companies, consumer brands, payment providers, technology firms, and investors to conduct evidence-based market assessment and strategic planning.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages110
Forecast Period2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$3.17 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$3.51 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate2.6%
Regions CoveredMorocco


Report Scope

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value
  • Gross Merchandise Volume
  • Average Value per Transaction

Morocco Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value
  • Gross Merchandise Volume
  • Average Value per Transaction

Morocco Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value
  • Gross Merchandise Volume
  • Average Value per Transaction

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Technology Products & Services
  • Other

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category

  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Health, Beauty & Personal Care
  • Food & Beverage
  • Appliances & Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Books, Music & Video
  • Toys & Hobby
  • Auto Parts & Accessories
  • Other

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform-to-Consumer
  • Direct-to-Consumer
  • Consumer-to-Consumer

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category

  • Air Travel
  • Train & Bus
  • Taxi & Ride-Hailing
  • Hotels & Resorts
  • Other

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Air Travel- Aggregator App
  • Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer
  • Train & Bus- Aggregator App
  • Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer
  • Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App
  • Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer
  • Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App
  • Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer
  • Other- Aggregator App
  • Other- Direct-to-Consumer

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App
  • Direct-to-Consumer

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel

  • Streaming Services
  • Movies & Events
  • Theme Parks & Gaming
  • Other

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model

  • Website-Based
  • Live Streaming

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location

  • Cross-Border
  • Domestic

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System

  • iOS / macOS
  • Android
  • Other Operating Systems

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier

  • Tier 1
  • Tier 2
  • Tier 3

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

  • Market Share by Age Group
  • Market Share by Income Level
  • Market Share by Gender

Morocco B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios

  • Internet Users
  • Ecommerce Users
  • Social Media Users
  • Smartphone Penetration
  • Banked Population
  • Ecommerce Per Capita
  • GDP Per Capita
  • Ecommerce as % of GDP
  • Cart Abandonment Rate
  • Product Retun Rate

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment

  • Gross Merchandise Value by Segment

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category

  • Gross Merchandise Value by Category

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel

  • Gross Merchandise Value by Channel

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location

  • Gross Merchandise Value by Location

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device

  • Gross Merchandise Value by Device

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System

  • Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier

  • Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier

Morocco B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument

  • Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument

