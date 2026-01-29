Germany B2C Ecommerce Report 2025: A $97.2 Billion Market by 2029 - Cross-border Discount Marketplaces Reshape Competitive Intensity

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German ecommerce market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase of 9.9% annually, reaching US$70.49 billion by 2025. The market has seen robust growth from 2020-2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Looking forward, the market is expected to sustain its momentum with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2029, reaching an estimated US$97.20 billion by the end of 2029.





Competitive intensity remains high with discount marketplaces attracting price-sensitive buyers, while domestic retailers focus on quality service and regulatory compliance. The market is polarizing between low-price global players and domestic leaders with integrated delivery systems.

Cross-border Discount Marketplaces Reshape Competitive Intensity

Germany's ecommerce ecosystem is experiencing a shift from predominantly domestic platforms to include rapidly growing Chinese entries like Temu and Shein. These platforms are capturing market share with ultra-competitive pricing, while traditional players like Rewe and Shop Apotheke focus on grocery and pharmacy sectors.

German consumers remain price-sensitive due to economic pressures, leading to trading brand recognition for affordability in online purchases. This trend supports the growth of sectors like online food and drug sales. Meanwhile, EU regulations such as the Digital Services Act are increasing scrutiny on non-EU platforms regarding product safety and compliance.

As competition intensifies, expect a polarization between low-price cross-border platforms and domestic brands emphasizing quality service and compliance. EU enforcement might restrict certain market practices but is unlikely to alter the shift towards discount-led platforms significantly.

Omnichannel Grocery and Quick Commerce Consolidation

Online grocery sales in Germany are rebounding post-pandemic, with rapid-delivery services undergoing consolidation. Fast delivery players like Getir are retreating, while Flink expands its collaboration with supermarket chains.

Consumers expect omnichannel grocery options, such as flexible delivery and store pickup, alongside shopping in-store. The market will likely focus on operational efficiency and profitability rather than mere expansion.

In the years ahead, efficient economic practices in online grocery will include supermarket-linked services and fewer standalone operators, particularly in fast delivery sectors.

Payment Diversification and Regulatory Impact

Payment variety is expanding in Germany, with traditional methods like PayPal and direct debit remaining dominant. However, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options are increasing, especially among younger consumers.

Due to inflation, Germans are focusing on budgeting and flexible payment options. Regulatory changes will introduce stricter credit assessments, particularly for BNPL services.

Circular Commerce and Sustainability

The growth of re-commerce in Germany is significant, with platforms like Vinted and eBay/Kleinanzeigen expanding rapidly. Consumers are attracted to previously owned goods for cost-saving and environmental reasons.

With EU's new regulations tightening on aspects like packaging and waste, ecommerce platforms are focusing on sustainability and recyclability.

Re-commerce is projected to outpace general ecommerce growth, encouraging retailers to integrate refurbishment and resale streams within their operations.

Current State of the Market

The landscape is dominated by Amazon, with key domestic players like Otto, Zalando, and Rewe. Cross-border competitors, particularly Temu and Shein, offer heavy competition with their low-cost offerings.

Online spending in key growth areas like food and pharmacy is stabilizing after previous fluctuations, with price sensitivity continuing to drive consumer behavior.

Key Players and New Entrants

Besides Amazon's dominance, Otto and Zalando continue investing in platform enhancements and logistics. Rewe leads in grocery delivery, while new entrants like Temu and Shein are rising rapidly.

Traditional retailers like dm and Rossmann are expanding online offerings, adapting to the click-and-collect demand integrated within their retail networks.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Significant market shifts include Getir's withdrawal, with Flink solidifying its position through new partnerships and funding.

Zalando is expanding its pre-owned capabilities, while platforms like MediaMarktSaturn have upgraded their offerings, incorporating third-party brands extensively.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $70.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $97.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Germany

