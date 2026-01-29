Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Fourth quarter net income of $21.0 million ;

Fourth quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.70 ;

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) linked quarter increased four basis points to 2.98% ;

Annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 0.99% ;

Annualized return on fourth quarter average tangible common equity of 13.03 (1) ; and

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.45% of total assets.





TYLER, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“During the fourth quarter, we continued the restructure of a portion of our available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio by selling approximately $82 million of lower yielding long duration municipal securities with a combined taxable equivalent yield of approximately 2.59% at a loss of $7.3 million,” stated Keith Donahoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “All the sales occurred at the end of October. The proceeds from the sale of these securities were reinvested primarily in U.S. Agency mortgage-backed securities. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.5 million, our net interest margin increased four basis points to 2.98% due to lower funding costs during the quarter and deposits, net of public fund and brokered deposits, increased $40.8 million. Linked quarter, total loans increased $52.7 million. On February 15, 2026, we will redeem our $93 million subordinated notes due 2030 which bear interest at a rate of 7.51%. We expect the redemption to have a positive impact on our net interest margin in the first quarter.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Net income was $21.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $21.8 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 3.7%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.70 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $0.71 for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $0.01, or 1.4%. The decrease in net income was due to the net loss on sale of AFS securities, partially offset by an increase in net interest income, decreases in income tax expense and provision for credit losses and increases in several noninterest income categories. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, we had a $7.3 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to no gain or loss for the same period in 2024. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were 0.99% and 9.85%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 10.54%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.85% and 52.28%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 56.08% and 54.00%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 54.87% and 52.99%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $57.2 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 2.7%, compared to $55.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, due to a decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and an increase in the average balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of our interest earning assets.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 2.87% and 2.98%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.70% and 2.83%, respectively, for the same period in 2024. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 2.81% and 2.94%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Noninterest income, excluding the net losses on sales of AFS securities, was $12.9 million and $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $0.6 million, or 5.0%. The increase was due to increases in trust fees, deposit services income, brokerage services income and bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income, excluding the net losses on sales of AFS securities increased $0.5 million, or 4.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, due primarily to increases in deposit services income, BOLI income and brokerage services income, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income during the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Noninterest expense decreased $0.7 million, or 1.8%, to $37.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $38.2 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in professional fees and other noninterest expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $57,000, or 0.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Income tax expense decreased $0.9 million, or 18.8%, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $3.6 million, or 1,900.5%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) decreased to 15.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 17.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased from 3.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The lower ETR for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily a result of an increase in net tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income. On a linked quarter basis, the higher ETR was primarily due to the impact of the net loss on the sale of AFS securities of $24.4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2025 on our tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as well as an increase in state income tax expense.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

Net income was $69.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $88.5 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $19.3 million, or 21.8%. Earnings per diluted common share were $2.29 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.91 for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $0.62, or 21.3%. The decrease in net income was driven by the net loss on the sale of AFS securities and, to a lesser extent, an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by a decrease in income tax expense, increases in net interest income and several noninterest income categories and a decrease in provision for credit losses. For the year ended December 31, 2025, we had a $32.3 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million for the same period in 2024. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2025 were 0.83% and 8.40%, respectively, compared to 1.06% and 11.03%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 55.32% and 53.48%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 55.69% and 53.52%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $221.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $216.1 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 2.3%, due to decreases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and a change in the mix of our interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 2.81% and 2.93%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.74% and 2.88%, respectively, for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income, excluding the net losses on sale of AFS securities, was $48.2 million and $44.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $4.0 million, or 9.0%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income, trust fees, brokerage services income and gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income.

Noninterest expense was $151.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $147.1 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $4.2 million, or 2.9%. The increase was primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense, professional fees and advertising, travel and entertainment expense, partially offset by decreases in amortization of intangibles and communications expense.

Income tax expense decreased $5.5 million, or 29.0%, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Our ETR was approximately 16.2% and 17.6% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The lower ETR for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily a result of an increase in net tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2025, Southside had $8.51 billion in total assets, compared to $8.52 billion at December 31, 2024 and $8.38 billion at September 30, 2025.

Loans at December 31, 2025 were $4.82 billion, an increase of $156.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to $4.66 billion at December 31, 2024. Linked quarter, loans increased $52.7 million, or 1.1%, due to increases of $29.0 million in construction loans, $24.1 million in commercial real estate loans and $14.8 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $6.6 million in municipal loans, $5.7 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $2.9 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2025 were $2.70 billion, a decrease of $109.4 million, or 3.9%, compared to $2.81 billion at December 31, 2024. Linked quarter, securities increased $147.9 million, or 5.8%, from $2.56 billion at September 30, 2025.

Deposits at December 31, 2025 were $6.87 billion, an increase of $210.9 million, or 3.2%, compared to $6.65 billion at December 31, 2024. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $96.4 million, or 1.4%, from $6.96 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the decrease of $223.5 million in brokered deposits, partially offset by increases of $86.3 million and $40.8 million in public fund deposits and retail deposits, respectively.

At December 31, 2025, we had 178,757 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $35,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 39.7% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 23.0% as of December 31, 2025. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.9% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased nine basis points from 2.82% in the prior quarter to 2.73%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased nine basis points from 2.25% in the prior quarter to 2.16%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 18 basis points, from 2.98% for the year ended December 31, 2024, to 2.80% for the year ended December 31, 2025. Our cost of total deposits decreased 13 basis points, from 2.36% for the year ended December 31, 2024, to 2.23% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, we repurchased 369,804 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $28.84 per share, pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan (the “Plan”). Under the Plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. As of December 31, 2025, approximately 0.8 million authorized shares remained available for purchase. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Plan subsequent to December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.78 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2025 were $38.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, an increase of $2.6 million, or 7.4%, from $35.6 million, or 0.42% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, due primarily to an increase of $2.5 million in nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonaccrual loans compared to September 30, 2025 was due to a $3.4 million increase in 1-4 family real estate. Nonperforming assets increased $34.7 million, or 965.6%, compared to $3.6 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, due primarily to an increase of $27.5 million in restructured loans. The increase in restructured loans was due to the extension of maturity in the first quarter of 2025 on a $27.5 million commercial real estate loan to allow for an extended lease up period.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $45.1 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, compared to $45.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. The allowance for loan losses was $44.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The decrease in allowance as a percentage of total loans compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to improvements in the overall economic forecast in the CECL model.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.6 million, compared to $1.6 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Net charge-offs were $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

We recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $17,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a reversal of provision of $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively. We recorded a provision for losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $25,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.2 million and $3.1 million at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on November 6, 2025, which was paid on December 4, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of November 20, 2025.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.51 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 53 branches in Texas and operates a network of 70 ATMs/ITMs.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of 2025 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 81,080 $ 90,519 $ 109,669 $ 103,359 $ 91,409 Interest earning deposits 302,906 365,263 260,357 293,364 281,945 Federal funds sold 5,800 11,130 20,069 34,248 52,807 Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,456,219 1,292,431 1,457,124 1,457,939 1,533,894 Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,247,477 1,263,401 1,272,906 1,278,330 1,279,234 Total securities 2,703,696 2,555,832 2,730,030 2,736,269 2,813,128 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 14,062 9,359 24,384 34,208 33,818 Loans held for sale 1,332 497 428 903 1,946 Loans 4,817,991 4,765,289 4,601,933 4,567,239 4,661,597 Less: Allowance for loan losses (45,100 ) (45,294 ) (44,421 ) (44,623 ) (44,884 ) Net loans 4,772,891 4,719,995 4,557,512 4,522,616 4,616,713 Premises & equipment, net 152,293 147,187 147,263 142,245 141,648 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 1,012 1,161 1,333 1,531 1,754 Bank owned life insurance 145,125 139,697 138,826 137,962 138,313 Other assets 133,277 141,404 148,979 135,479 142,851 Total assets $ 8,514,590 $ 8,383,160 $ 8,339,966 $ 8,343,300 $ 8,517,448 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,433,129 $ 1,411,764 $ 1,368,453 $ 1,379,641 $ 1,357,152 Interest bearing deposits 5,432,030 5,549,823 5,263,511 5,211,210 5,297,096 Total deposits 6,865,159 6,961,587 6,631,964 6,590,851 6,654,248 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 419,793 200,706 611,367 691,417 808,352 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 239,678 239,601 92,115 92,078 92,042 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,279 60,278 60,277 60,276 60,274 Other liabilities 82,066 86,138 137,043 92,055 90,590 Total liabilities 7,666,975 7,548,310 7,532,766 7,526,677 7,705,506 Shareholders' equity 847,615 834,850 807,200 816,623 811,942 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,514,590 $ 8,383,160 $ 8,339,966 $ 8,343,300 $ 8,517,448





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended 2025 2024

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Income Statement: Total interest and dividend income $ 102,328 $ 101,896 $ 98,562 $ 100,288 $ 101,689 Total interest expense 45,080 46,178 44,296 46,436 47,982 Net interest income 57,248 55,718 54,266 53,852 53,707 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 581 1,092 622 758 1,384 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 56,667 54,626 53,644 53,094 52,323 Noninterest income Deposit services 6,415 6,069 6,125 5,829 6,084 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (7,321 ) (24,395 ) — (554 ) — Gain (loss) on sale of loans 122 164 99 55 138 Trust fees 2,148 2,081 1,879 1,765 1,773 Bank owned life insurance 1,134 871 833 799 848 Brokerage services 1,348 1,172 1,219 1,120 1,054 Other 1,732 2,048 1,990 1,209 2,384 Total noninterest income (loss) 5,578 (11,990 ) 12,145 10,223 12,281 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,816 22,803 22,272 22,382 22,960 Net occupancy 3,715 3,761 3,621 3,404 3,629 Advertising, travel & entertainment 1,147 907 950 924 884 ATM expense 319 444 405 378 378 Professional fees 1,343 1,451 1,401 1,520 1,645 Software and data processing 2,859 2,770 3,027 2,839 2,931 Communications 273 321 342 383 320 FDIC insurance 937 920 955 947 931 Amortization of intangibles 149 172 198 223 249 Other 3,919 3,985 6,086 4,089 4,232 Total noninterest expense 37,477 37,534 39,257 37,089 38,159 Income before income tax expense 24,768 5,102 26,532 26,228 26,445 Income tax expense 3,781 189 4,719 4,721 4,659 Net income $ 20,987 $ 4,913 $ 21,813 $ 21,507 $ 21,786 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 29,863 30,067 30,234 30,390 30,343 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 29,943 30,135 30,308 30,483 30,459 Common shares outstanding end of period 29,723 30,066 30,082 30,410 30,379 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.16 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.72 Diluted 0.70 0.16 0.72 0.71 0.71 Book value per common share 28.52 27.77 26.83 26.85 26.73 Tangible book value per common share 21.72 21.04 20.10 20.19 20.05 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.99 % 0.23 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.03 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 9.85 2.40 10.73 10.57 10.54 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 13.03 3.28 14.38 14.14 14.12 Average yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) 5.24 5.27 5.25 5.23 5.24 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.93 3.01 2.98 3.03 3.12 Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 2.98 2.94 2.95 2.86 2.83 Net interest spread (FTE)(1) 2.31 2.26 2.27 2.20 2.12 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 129.69 129.13 129.33 128.10 129.55 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.76 1.78 1.92 1.78 1.80 Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) 52.28 52.99 53.70 55.04 54.00



(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.







Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended 2025 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Nonperforming Assets: $ 38,243 $ 35,608 $ 32,909 $ 32,193 $ 3,589 Nonaccrual loans 10,486 7,955 4,998 4,254 3,185 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days — — — — — Restructured loans 27,509 27,501 27,512 27,505 2 Other real estate owned 248 128 380 388 388 Repossessed assets — 24 19 46 14 Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.45 0.42 0.39 0.39 0.04 Total loans 0.79 0.75 0.72 0.70 0.08 Total loans and OREO 0.79 0.75 0.72 0.70 0.08 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 430.10 569.38 888.78 1,048.97 1,409.23 Nonperforming assets 117.93 127.20 134.98 138.61 1,250.60 Total loans 0.94 0.95 0.97 0.98 0.96 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.03 0.08 Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.95 9.96 9.68 9.79 9.53 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.87 12.97 13.36 13.44 13.04 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.88 13.99 14.41 14.49 14.07 Total risk-based capital 18.54 19.01 16.91 17.01 16.49 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.72 9.78 10.03 9.73 9.67 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets(1) 7.77 7.73 7.43 7.54 7.33 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 10.00 9.72 9.94 9.75 9.76



(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.







Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended 2025 2024 Loan Portfolio Composition Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 548,570 $ 519,528 $ 470,380 $ 458,101 $ 537,827 1-4 Family Residential 724,354 730,061 736,108 741,432 740,396 Commercial 2,712,816 2,688,712 2,606,072 2,577,229 2,579,735 Commercial Loans 444,720 429,952 380,612 371,643 363,167 Municipal Loans 346,720 353,324 363,746 371,271 390,968 Loans to Individuals 40,811 43,712 45,015 47,563 49,504 Total Loans $ 4,817,991 $ 4,765,289 $ 4,601,933 $ 4,567,239 $ 4,661,597 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity Balance at beginning of period $ 55 $ 55 $ 64 $ — $ — Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity (30 ) — (9 ) 64 — Balance at end of period $ 25 $ 55 $ 55 $ 64 $ — Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 45,294 $ 44,421 $ 44,623 $ 44,884 $ 44,276 Loans charged-off (1,115 ) (1,335 ) (1,194 ) (613 ) (1,232 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 327 491 342 310 277 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (788 ) (844 ) (852 ) (303 ) (955 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 594 1,717 650 42 1,563 Balance at end of period $ 45,100 $ 45,294 $ 44,421 $ 44,623 $ 44,884 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 3,149 $ 3,774 $ 3,793 $ 3,141 $ 3,320 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures 17 (625 ) (19 ) 652 (179 ) Balance at end of period $ 3,166 $ 3,149 $ 3,774 $ 3,793 $ 3,141 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 48,291 $ 48,498 $ 48,250 $ 48,480 $ 48,025





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Income Statement: Total interest and dividend income $ 403,074 $ 414,336 Total interest expense 181,990 198,209 Net interest income 221,084 216,127 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 3,053 3,346 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 218,031 212,781 Noninterest income Deposit services 24,438 24,425 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (32,270 ) (2,510 ) Gain (loss) on sale of loans 440 37 Trust fees 7,873 6,193 Bank owned life insurance 3,637 4,256 Brokerage services 4,859 4,217 Other 6,979 5,115 Total noninterest income (loss) 15,956 41,733 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 90,273 90,290 Net occupancy 14,501 14,354 Advertising, travel & entertainment 3,928 3,363 ATM expense 1,546 1,483 Professional fees 5,715 5,080 Software and data processing 11,495 11,598 Communications 1,319 1,602 FDIC insurance 3,759 3,790 Amortization of intangibles 742 1,171 Other 18,079 14,406 Total noninterest expense 151,357 147,137 Income before income tax expense 82,630 107,377 Income tax expense 13,410 18,883 Net income $ 69,220 $ 88,494 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,137 30,293 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,226 30,369 Common shares outstanding end of period 29,723 30,379 Earnings per common share Basic $ 2.30 $ 2.92 Diluted 2.29 2.91 Book value per common share 28.52 26.73 Tangible book value per common share 21.72 20.05 Cash dividends paid per common share 1.44 1.44 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.83 % 1.06 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 8.40 11.03 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.22 14.92 Average yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) 5.25 5.40 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.99 3.24 Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 2.93 2.88 Net interest spread (FTE)(1) 2.26 2.16 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 129.06 128.60 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.81 1.76 Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) 53.48 53.52



(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Nonperforming Assets: $ 38,243 $ 3,589 Nonaccrual loans 10,486 3,185 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days — — Restructured loans 27,509 2 Other real estate owned 248 388 Repossessed assets — 14 Asset Quality Ratios: Ratio of nonaccruing loans to: Total loans 0.22 % 0.07 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to: Total assets 0.45 0.04 Total loans 0.79 0.08 Total loans and OREO 0.79 0.08 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to: Nonaccruing loans 430.10 1,409.23 Nonperforming assets 117.93 1,250.60 Total loans 0.94 0.96 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.06 0.04 Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.95 9.53 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.87 13.04 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.88 14.07 Total risk-based capital 18.54 16.49 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.72 9.67 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets(1) 7.77 7.33 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.85 9.58



(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year ended December 31, Loan Portfolio Composition 2025 2024 Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 548,570 $ 537,827 1-4 Family Residential 724,354 740,396 Commercial 2,712,816 2,579,735 Commercial Loans 444,720 363,167 Municipal Loans 346,720 390,968 Loans to Individuals 40,811 49,504 Total Loans $ 4,817,991 $ 4,661,597 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity Balance at beginning of period $ — $ — Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity 25 — Balance at end of period $ 25 $ — Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 44,884 $ 42,674 Loans charged-off (4,257 ) (3,360 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 1,470 1,433 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (2,787 ) (1,927 ) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 3,003 4,137 Balance at end of period $ 45,100 $ 44,884 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 3,141 $ 3,932 Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures 25 (791 ) Balance at end of period $ 3,166 $ 3,141 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 48,291 $ 48,025





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(3) ASSETS Loans(1) $ 4,788,584 $ 71,616 5.93 % $ 4,640,220 $ 70,240 6.01 % Loans held for sale 675 12 7.05 % 776 12 6.14 % Securities: Taxable investment securities(2) 593,393 4,835 3.23 % 669,712 5,578 3.30 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 893,382 7,939 3.53 % 1,094,978 10,097 3.66 % Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,284,064 16,493 5.10 % 1,058,860 14,174 5.31 % Total securities 2,770,839 29,267 4.19 % 2,823,550 29,849 4.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 23,287 441 7.51 % 37,937 374 3.91 % Interest earning deposits 313,810 3,019 3.82 % 334,523 3,631 4.31 % Federal funds sold 6,906 69 3.96 % 17,546 195 4.41 % Total earning assets 7,904,101 104,424 5.24 % 7,854,552 104,301 5.27 % Cash and due from banks 82,585 87,815 Accrued interest and other assets 508,578 455,884 Less: Allowance for loan losses (45,559 ) (44,476 ) Total assets $ 8,449,705 $ 8,353,775 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 647,035 2,061 1.26 % $ 618,059 1,772 1.14 % Certificates of deposit 1,372,879 13,857 4.00 % 1,505,292 15,752 4.15 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,474,451 21,827 2.49 % 3,320,993 21,234 2.54 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,494,365 37,745 2.73 % 5,444,344 38,758 2.82 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 187,725 1,274 2.69 % 298,138 2,847 3.79 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 239,648 4,022 6.66 % 169,196 2,319 5.44 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,278 980 6.45 % 60,277 1,025 6.75 % Repurchase agreements 97,637 866 3.52 % 75,207 662 3.49 % Other borrowings 14,826 193 5.16 % 35,544 567 6.33 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,094,479 45,080 2.93 % 6,082,706 46,178 3.01 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,423,350 1,375,075 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 86,863 83,601 Total liabilities 7,604,692 7,541,382 Shareholders’ equity 845,013 812,393 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,449,705 $ 8,353,775 Net interest income (FTE) $ 59,344 $ 58,123 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.98 % 2.94 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.31 % 2.26 %



(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3) Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.



Note: As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, loans totaling $10.5 million and $8.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(3) ASSETS Loans(1) $ 4,519,668 $ 67,798 6.02 % $ 4,625,902 $ 68,160 5.98 % Loans held for sale 1,108 16 5.79 % 752 11 5.93 % Securities: Taxable investment securities(2) 735,669 6,205 3.38 % 749,155 6,363 3.44 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,130,903 10,351 3.67 % 1,134,590 10,253 3.66 % Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,003,887 13,040 5.21 % 1,041,038 13,523 5.27 % Total securities 2,870,459 29,596 4.14 % 2,924,783 30,139 4.18 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 31,169 524 6.74 % 43,285 483 4.53 % Interest earning deposits 259,617 2,753 4.25 % 319,889 3,370 4.27 % Federal funds sold 27,778 308 4.45 % 43,813 478 4.42 % Total earning assets 7,709,799 100,995 5.25 % 7,958,424 102,641 5.23 % Cash and due from banks 84,419 89,703 Accrued interest and other assets 452,573 457,948 Less: Allowance for loan losses (44,747 ) (45,105 ) Total assets $ 8,202,044 $ 8,460,970 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 596,125 1,451 0.98 % $ 593,953 1,429 0.98 % Certificates of deposit 1,407,017 14,905 4.25 % 1,336,815 14,406 4.37 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,311,330 21,071 2.55 % 3,406,342 21,412 2.55 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,314,472 37,427 2.82 % 5,337,110 37,247 2.83 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 394,119 3,721 3.79 % 614,897 5,837 3.85 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 92,097 935 4.07 % 92,060 932 4.11 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,276 1,015 6.75 % 60,275 1,014 6.82 % Repurchase agreements 72,295 634 3.52 % 75,291 666 3.59 % Other borrowings 28,022 564 8.07 % 33,061 740 9.08 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,961,281 44,296 2.98 % 6,212,694 46,436 3.03 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,339,463 1,334,933 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 85,827 88,450 Total liabilities 7,386,571 7,636,077 Shareholders’ equity 815,473 824,893 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,202,044 $ 8,460,970 Net interest income (FTE) $ 56,699 $ 56,205 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.95 % 2.86 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.27 % 2.20 %



(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3) Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.



Note: As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, loans totaling $5.0 million and $4.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(3) ASSETS Loans(1) $ 4,604,175 $ 70,155 6.06 % Loans held for sale 1,562 23 5.86 % Securities: Taxable investment securities(2) 784,321 6,949 3.52 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,138,271 10,793 3.77 % Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,031,187 12,043 4.65 % Total securities 2,953,779 29,785 4.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 37,078 591 6.34 % Interest earning deposits 273,656 3,160 4.59 % Federal funds sold 43,121 508 4.69 % Total earning assets 7,913,371 104,222 5.24 % Cash and due from banks 102,914 Accrued interest and other assets 454,387 Less: Allowance for loan losses (44,418 ) Total assets $ 8,426,254 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 594,196 1,456 0.97 % Certificates of deposit 1,187,800 13,537 4.53 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,459,122 23,468 2.70 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,241,118 38,461 2.92 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 572,993 5,557 3.86 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 92,024 945 4.09 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,274 1,095 7.23 % Repurchase agreements 80,891 782 3.85 % Other borrowings 61,196 1,142 7.42 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,108,496 47,982 3.12 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,383,204 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 112,320 Total liabilities 7,604,020 Shareholders’ equity 822,234 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,426,254 Net interest income (FTE) $ 56,240 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.83 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.12 %



(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3) Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.



Note: As of December 31, 2024, loans totaling $3.2 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans(1) $ 4,644,030 $ 277,814 5.98 % $ 4,593,280 $ 281,790 6.13 % Loans held for sale 827 51 6.17 % 3,179 76 2.39 % Securities: Taxable investment securities(2) 686,508 22,981 3.35 % 785,145 28,075 3.58 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,062,889 38,640 3.64 % 1,212,844 48,547 4.00 % Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,097,523 57,230 5.21 % 878,623 45,222 5.15 % Total securities 2,846,920 118,851 4.17 % 2,876,612 121,844 4.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 33,876 1,822 5.38 % 39,688 2,079 5.24 % Interest earning deposits 307,019 12,773 4.16 % 308,628 16,265 5.27 % Federal funds sold 23,892 1,050 4.39 % 53,709 2,855 5.32 % Total earning assets 7,856,564 412,361 5.25 % 7,875,096 424,909 5.40 % Cash and due from banks 86,116 106,965 Accrued interest and other assets 468,556 443,733 Less: Allowance for loan losses (44,972 ) (43,428 ) Total assets $ 8,366,264 $ 8,382,366 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 613,950 6,713 1.09 % $ 600,375 5,824 0.97 % Certificates of deposit 1,405,873 58,920 4.19 % 1,059,793 48,155 4.54 % Interest bearing demand accounts 3,378,309 85,544 2.53 % 3,503,878 99,678 2.84 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,398,132 151,177 2.80 % 5,164,046 153,657 2.98 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 372,342 13,679 3.67 % 601,366 24,450 4.07 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 148,712 8,208 5.52 % 92,478 3,774 4.08 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,277 4,034 6.69 % 60,272 4,621 7.67 % Repurchase agreements 80,155 2,828 3.53 % 86,071 3,603 4.19 % Other borrowings 27,834 2,064 7.42 % 119,672 8,104 6.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,087,452 181,990 2.99 % 6,123,905 198,209 3.24 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,368,466 1,353,065 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 85,881 102,778 Total liabilities 7,541,799 7,579,748 Shareholders’ equity 824,465 802,618 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,366,264 $ 8,382,366 Net interest income (FTE) $ 230,371 $ 226,700 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.93 % 2.88 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.26 % 2.16 %



(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, loans totaling $10.5 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Three Months Ended Year ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 20,987 $ 4,913 $ 21,813 $ 21,507 $ 21,786 $ 69,220 $ 88,494 After-tax amortization expense 117 136 157 176 196 586 925 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 21,104 $ 5,049 $ 21,970 $ 21,683 $ 21,982 $ 69,806 $ 89,419 Average shareholders' equity $ 845,013 $ 812,393 $ 815,473 $ 824,893 $ 822,234 $ 824,465 $ 802,618 Less: Average intangibles for the period (202,217 ) (202,380 ) (202,569 ) (202,784 ) (203,020 ) (202,486 ) (203,448 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 642,796 $ 610,013 $ 612,904 $ 622,109 $ 619,214 $ 621,979 $ 599,170 Return on average tangible common equity 13.03 % 3.28 % 14.38 % 14.14 % 14.12 % 11.22 % 14.92 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Common equity at end of period $ 847,615 $ 834,850 $ 807,200 $ 816,623 $ 811,942 $ 847,615 $ 811,942 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (202,128 ) (202,277 ) (202,449 ) (202,647 ) (202,870 ) (202,128 ) (202,870 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $ 645,487 $ 632,573 $ 604,751 $ 613,976 $ 609,072 $ 645,487 $ 609,072 Total assets at end of period $ 8,514,590 $ 8,383,160 $ 8,339,966 $ 8,343,300 $ 8,517,448 $ 8,514,590 $ 8,517,448 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (202,128 ) (202,277 ) (202,449 ) (202,647 ) (202,870 ) (202,128 ) (202,870 ) Tangible assets at end of period $ 8,312,462 $ 8,180,883 $ 8,137,517 $ 8,140,653 $ 8,314,578 $ 8,312,462 $ 8,314,578 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets 7.77 % 7.73 % 7.43 % 7.54 % 7.33 % 7.77 % 7.33 % Common shares outstanding end of period 29,723 30,066 30,082 30,410 30,379 29,723 30,379 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.72 $ 21.04 $ 20.10 $ 20.19 $ 20.05 $ 21.72 $ 20.05 Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE): Net interest income (GAAP) $ 57,248 $ 55,718 $ 54,266 $ 53,852 $ 53,707 $ 221,084 $ 216,127 Tax-equivalent adjustments: Loans 545 553 565 581 598 2,244 2,495 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,551 1,852 1,868 1,772 1,935 7,043 8,078 Net interest income (FTE)(1) 59,344 58,123 56,699 56,205 56,240 230,371 226,700 Noninterest income 5,578 (11,990 ) 12,145 10,223 12,281 15,956 41,733 Nonrecurring income(2) 7,066 24,395 — 554 (25 ) 32,015 2,214 Total revenue $ 71,988 $ 70,528 $ 68,844 $ 66,982 $ 68,496 $ 278,342 $ 270,647 Noninterest expense $ 37,477 $ 37,534 $ 39,257 $ 37,089 $ 38,159 $ 151,357 $ 147,137 Pre-tax amortization expense (149 ) (172 ) (198 ) (223 ) (249 ) (742 ) (1,171 ) Nonrecurring expense(3) 306 14 (2,090 ) (1 ) (919 ) (1,771 ) (1,119 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 37,634 $ 37,376 $ 36,969 $ 36,865 $ 36,991 $ 148,844 $ 144,847 Efficiency ratio 53.85 % 54.87 % 55.67 % 57.04 % 56.08 % 55.32 % 55.69 % Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) 52.28 % 52.99 % 53.70 % 55.04 % 54.00 % 53.48 % 53.52 % Average earning assets $ 7,904,101 $ 7,854,552 $ 7,709,799 $ 7,958,424 $ 7,913,371 $ 7,856,564 $ 7,875,096 Net interest margin 2.87 % 2.81 % 2.82 % 2.74 % 2.70 % 2.81 % 2.74 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 2.98 % 2.94 % 2.95 % 2.86 % 2.83 % 2.93 % 2.88 % Net interest spread 2.21 % 2.14 % 2.15 % 2.08 % 1.99 % 2.14 % 2.02 % Net interest spread (FTE)(1) 2.31 % 2.26 % 2.27 % 2.20 % 2.12 % 2.26 % 2.16 %



(1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

(2) These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.

(3) These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses, branch closure expenses and other miscellaneous expense, in the periods where applicable.

