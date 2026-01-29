Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches $20 Million Raised as V1 Protocol Goes Live on Sepolia Testnet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has officially announced a major milestone, confirming the successful launch of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet, alongside surpassing $20 million raised in its presale phase. The team shared the news directly on X, stating :

“Mutuum Finance Protocol is now live. You can now access the app, explore the initial markets, and start testing the core lending & borrowing flows.”

This update marks a significant moment for the project, as it transitions from presale progress to delivering tangible, working products — a key differentiator in today’s competitive DeFi space.

V1 Protocol Live on Sepolia Testnet

The launch of the V1 protocol on Sepolia testnet allows users to explore Mutuum Finance’s core lending and borrowing mechanisms in a live test environment. While all transactions currently use Sepolia test tokens (not real assets), participants can fully interact with the system’s essential features, providing early insight into how the final mainnet version will operate.

The protocol currently supports ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC, four of the most established digital assets in the market. Testers can now explore the platform’s full functionality by supplying assets such as ETH or USDT to earn yield, using those supplied assets as collateral, and borrowing USDT against their holdings. Additionally, users can stake and receive dividends in MUTM tokens, allowing them to experience the entire lending, borrowing, and staking cycle directly within the Sepolia testnet environment.

These features combine to simulate the full lending and borrowing cycle, giving users a realistic preview of how the final mainnet deployment will function.

Core Components Explained

Mutuum’s protocol operates on a transparent smart contract framework that automates every stage of lending and borrowing. The key components include:

Liquidity Pools: Where users deposit assets, allowing others to borrow from shared liquidity while generating yield for suppliers.



mtTokens: Minted when users supply assets; these represent deposit positions and automatically accrue interest, letting users track earnings in real time.



Debt Tokens: Issued when borrowing, these track both the principal and interest owed, ensuring clear visibility for both borrowers and the protocol.



Automated Liquidator Bot: This system continuously monitors users’ Health Factors, automatically liquidating risky positions to protect liquidity providers and maintain stability.





Additionally, the platform incorporates a Health Factor, a key metric that measures the safety of each borrowing position. It indicates how well a user’s collateral covers their loan — a value above 1.0 means the position is safe, while below 1.0 signals potential liquidation. This system helps maintain stability across the protocol and protects lenders by ensuring that collateral levels remain sufficient at all times.

Future Updates and Development Focus

Mutuum Finance’s team has confirmed that the testnet launch is only the beginning of its broader development strategy. In a recent reply on X, the team stated :

“More features are already in the pipeline, with the next update planned for the coming weeks, as we build toward Mainnet.”

This announcement confirms that new functionalities will soon be added to the protocol, improving usability, efficiency, and scalability ahead of the mainnet release. The team’s transparent communication and consistent progress reinforce confidence among its growing community of investors and early adopters.

Presale Success

Alongside the protocol launch, Mutuum Finance has now raised over $20 million and surpassed 18,900 holders in its ongoing presale. The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, with a confirmed launch price of $0.06.

Out of the 1.82 billion tokens allocated for presale, more than 840 million have already been sold — nearly half of the total allocation. Since the presale began at $0.01, the token has already appreciated by 300%, showing strong and sustained investor demand.

Mutuum Finance is solidifying its position as one of the most credible new DeFi projects entering 2026. The combination of working technology, transparent communication, and active investor participation positions Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as a standout among early-stage decentralized finance projects — one that’s already delivering before launch and showing the makings of a long-term player in the DeFi ecosystem.