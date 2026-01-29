New National Study Reveals How Colleges Are Adopting AI and Why Most Are Still Stuck in Experimentation

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence tools rapidly enter higher education, a new national study reveals that while experimentation is widespread, few institutions have moved beyond pilots to a coordinated strategy.

The study, conducted by T3 Advisory , draws on research across more than 30 colleges and universities and examines how institutions are approaching AI adoption across leadership, governance, workforce capacity, and institutional culture.

The findings point to a clear pattern: access to AI tools is no longer the primary barrier. Instead, institutions struggle with alignment, decision-making structures, and the human capacity required to scale AI responsibly.

“What we’re seeing is not a lack of interest or innovation,” said Audrey Ellis , founder and principal at T3 Advisory. “It’s a leadership and coordination challenge. Most campuses are experimenting with AI in pockets, but very few have built the structures needed to move from experimentation to strategy.”

The research highlights several consistent themes, including the real and hidden costs of AI adoption, the growing gap between faculty and staff training, and the absence of clear governance models to guide institutional decision-making.

“At Complete College America, our focus is on ensuring AI strengthens student success and fixes broken systems rather than just digitizing them,” said Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America. "T3 Advisory has been a critical partner, capturing insights directly from the field and turning them into practical, institution-ready insights. Their work on hands-on AI support at our convenings and collaborative efforts with CCA are giving campus leaders clear steps, tested templates, and real examples to move from exploration to responsible implementation.”

Alongside the full report, T3 Advisory has released a series of practical frameworks and tools designed to help leaders translate research into action, including an AI Adoption Rubric and leadership-focused guidance on training roles, prerequisites, and institutional readiness.

“As higher education navigates the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, ‘ Adopting AI in Higher Education ' serves as an essential roadmap,” said Antonio Delgado, vice president of Innovation and Technology Partnerships at Miami Dade College. “It captures the diverse perspectives of institutional leaders and translates them into actionable insights that will help us all implement AI responsibly and strategically to better serve our students and communities."

The January research release marks the first phase of T3 Advisory’s broader effort to support colleges and universities as they navigate AI-driven change. Additional engagement opportunities, including self-assessment tools and a webinar series , are now available.

The full Discovery Report and supporting resources are available at https://www.t3advisory.com/ai-for-institutional-transformation

About T3 Advisory

T3 Advisory LLC partners with higher education institutions, intermediaries, foundations, and national organizations to navigate the intersection of student success, process, data, and technology. Founded in 2023, T3 brings deep expertise in change management, institutional transformation, and generative AI strategy. True to its name, Through The Trees (T3) helps leaders cut through complexity to design practical, affordable, and sustainable strategies that deliver measurable outcomes. T3 is a leading voice on equitable AI adoption in higher education, focusing on translating innovation into measurable gains in student success, institutional effectiveness, and completion. Additional information is available at t3advisory.com.