Black Powder Market Report 2026-2030: Set to Reach $1.31 Billion by 2030 with a 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Powder Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a deep understanding of global market size, trends, competitive landscape, and opportunities, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and industry participants.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the black powder market in 2025 and is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory during the forecast period.





The global black powder market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by its extensive applications across various sectors. The market size is projected to increase significantly from $1 billion in 2025 to $1.06 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. This trend is heavily influenced by the exploding demand for black powder in historical reenactments, traditional ammunition, and applications in mining and construction industries.

Forecasts suggest the market will reach $1.31 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4%. The future growth drivers include a surge in demand for specialty black powders in recreational shooting, expansion in corrosion-resistant formulations, and the adoption of environmentally compliant, low-smoke powders. Significant trends like the increasing use of pyrotechnic-grade black powder in entertainment and rising interest in traditional firearms are driving this expansion.

A key growth factor is the expanding fireworks industry, which extensively employs black powder as propellant and explosive charge. With rising consumer spending on celebrations and entertainment globally, demand for black powder remains strong. For example, global exports of fireworks grew by 6.7% year-over-year in 2025, reflecting heightened international demand.

Leading companies are investing in technological advancements to enhance product consistency and safety, as seen in the initiatives by Estes Energetics, which opened a new facility in Louisiana in 2024. Such strategic advancements fortify the US defense base and ensure flexible production capabilities. Furthermore, a significant joint venture between Rheinmetall and VMZ in 2025 aims to augment Europe's defense manufacturing capacity.

Markets Covered:

Type: Musket Powder; Cannon Powder; Sporting Powder; Pyrotechnic Powder; Blank Powder

Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores; Sporting Goods Stores

Application: Military; Civilian; Industrial; Entertainment

End User Industry: Historical Reenactments; Black Powder Competitions

Subsegments:

Musket Powder: Fg Grade; FFg Grade; Triple Seven Substitute Powder

Cannon Powder: Coarse Grain Powder; Meal Powder; Cannon Fuse Powder

Sporting Powder: Rifle Load Powder; Shotgun Load Powder; Muzzleloader Powder

Pyrotechnic Powder: Flash Powder; Lift Charge Powder; Burst Charge Powder

Blank Powder: Movie or Stage Blank Powder; Training or Drill Blank Powder; Starter Pistol Powder

Key Companies: DuPont de Nemours Inc, Austin Powder Company, EURENCO SA, Titanobel, Graf & Sons, and others.

Geographical Coverage: Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, and regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, etc.

Time Series: Five years historic data and ten years forecast.

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data, market share, and competitor analysis.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Black Powder market report include:

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Austin Powder Company

EURENCO SA

Titanobel

Graf & Sons

Apache Nitrogen Products Inc

EPC UNITED KINGDOM LIMITED

Hodgdon Powder Company Inc.

WANO Black Powder GmbH

Explosia a.s

Nobel Sport Italia Srl

Australian Munitions

Baschieri & Pellagri Spa

Schuetzen Powder Energetics

BUFFALO ARMS INC

Powder Inc.

CAMEO Chemicals

GOEX (Estes Energetics)

Schuetzen Powder Energetics Inc.

Narendra Explosives Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tawyy9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment