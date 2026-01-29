Aviation IoT Market Analysis Report 2026-2030: AI-Enabled Analytics Drive Aviation IoT Demand as Air Traffic Soars

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation IoT Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation IoT market is experiencing rapid expansion, with projections indicating significant growth. From a market size of $9.13 billion in 2025, it is set to increase to $11.03 billion in 2026, registering a robust CAGR of 20.8%. This surge is largely due to the increasing use of sensors for real-time monitoring, the introduction of predictive maintenance solutions that minimize downtime, and the integration of cloud-based analytics for enhanced operational insights. The market is also seeing a rise in connected in-flight entertainment systems, as well as baggage tracking solutions aimed at improving passenger experiences.

Looking ahead, the aviation IoT market is expected to reach $23.31 billion by 2030, driven by demand for AI-enhanced platforms providing predictive analytics, expansion of onboard data processing units for quicker decision-making, and a growing focus on digital twin solutions for fleet optimization. Trends include the growth of real-time predictive maintenance, expansion of connected entertainment ecosystems, and the rise of automated ground operations poised to transform smart airports.

Rising air traffic is anticipated to propel the market's growth further. For instance, in December 2023, the BTS reported a 9.5% increase in passenger numbers compared to December 2022. This swell is accentuating the need for advanced aviation infrastructure, which IoT systems can enhance by streamlining flight operations, reducing delays, and improving overall safety.

Innovations in IoT-enabled aircraft-installed gateways are transforming flight safety and operational efficiency. March 2024 saw the introduction of the SENTRY 600 FlightSafe device by OnAsset Intelligence Inc., marking a significant development. This device facilitates real-time communication between aircraft and ground control through comprehensive data monitoring of components like temperature and location, even when aircraft are stationary.

Key players such as Microsoft, AWS, Siemens, Boeing, and others dominate the market, providing a spectrum of services from predictive maintenance to logistics. North America currently leads the market, with Asia-Pacific forecasted to see the fastest growth.

Markets Covered:

Hardware, Software, Service

Connectivity Technologies: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, Satellite Communication, LoraWAN

Applications: Ground Operations, Passenger Experience, Aircraft Operations, Asset Management

End-Use: Airport, Airline Operators, MRO, Aircraft OEM.

Leading Companies: Microsoft, AWS, Siemens, Boeing, Airbus, IBM, Cisco, Honeywell Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Safran, Thales, Dassault Aviation, Bombardier, Tech Mahindra, and more.

Geographical Coverage: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data and Delivery: Includes historical and forecast market data, competitor market shares, segmentation insights, available in Word, PDF, and an interactive Excel dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global

