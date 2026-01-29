Colombia B2C Ecommerce Market Forecast Report 2025-2029: Marketplaces Consolidate Consumer Demand Across Retail Categories

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in Colombia is expected to grow by 8.5% annually, reaching US$14.68 billion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 12%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$13.53 billion to approximately US$18.89 billion.





The report provides a detailed assessment of the ecommerce market across all major segments, including retail shopping, travel, food service, media, healthcare, and technology categories. It analyzes sales channels, engagement models, device and operating system usage, as well as domestic versus cross-border flows and city-tier contributions. The study also covers payment instruments and consumer demographics by age, income, and gender to map evolving purchasing behavior. Together, these datasets offer a comprehensive view of ecommerce market size, customer behavior, and digital channel performance.

Competitive Landscape



Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to concentrate further around large marketplaces with multi-vertical capabilities and strong logistics infrastructure. These players will expand private labels, loyalty ecosystems, and integrated financing to build stronger customer lock-in. Category penetration in grocery, beauty, and smaller electronics will rise as delivery reliability and return processes improve. Cross-border platforms will intensify competition by leveraging low pricing and broader assortments while partnering with local delivery networks to reduce delivery times. Domestic retailers will respond by expanding omnichannel services and improving inventory visibility.



Current State of the Market

Colombia's e-commerce market is shaped by strong marketplace-driven competition, where consumers increasingly consolidate purchases on platforms offering wide assortments, integrated payments, and fast delivery options. The sector has evolved beyond electronics and fashion into grocery, home goods, and services, supported by continued investment in logistics and digital payments.

Retailers are strengthening omnichannel operations as physical stores regain footfall, and e-commerce complements in-store fulfillment through click-and-collect, ship-from-store, and hybrid delivery networks. At the same time, cross-border purchasing remains active as consumers seek lower pricing and global variety, pushing local retailers to improve service quality and delivery reliability to defend share.

Key Players and New Entrants

Competitive intensity is driven by a mix of regional and domestic platforms. Mercado Libre retains a strong position, supported by Mercado Envios and embedded fintech services that enhance checkout conversion and seller performance. Grupo Exito continues to expand its omnichannel presence by linking its store network with its digital marketplace, especially in grocery and household categories.

Falabella and Sodimac strengthen their market relevance through unified digital platforms and ongoing improvements in fulfillment. Rappi remains a major multi-vertical competitor, extending beyond food delivery into retail commerce, electronics, and supermarket partnerships. Newer competitive pressure comes from cross-border players such as Shein, AliExpress, and Amazon, which continue to expand assortment and promotional activity targeting young urban consumers.

Key Trends and Drivers

Digital payments deepen and shift online transactions away from cash

Colombia continues to move from cash and bank transfers toward digital wallets and instant-payment systems. Platforms such as Nequi, Daviplata, and Bancolombia's PSE integration are increasingly embedded in major e-commerce marketplaces, including Mercado Libre, Exito, and Falabella. Recent updates from Nequi and Daviplata (2024) show rising monthly active users, and these services are now frequently used for online checkout, bill payments, and subscription purchases.

Regulatory encouragement for digital financial inclusion by the Superintendencia Financiera and MinTIC. Retailers' need to reduce payment friction and avoid high card-processing costs. A wider ecosystem push from ride-hailing (Rappi, Didi) to public-services billing normalising wallet usage and predictable digital payment flows.

Wallets and bank-transfer rails will command a larger share of e-commerce checkouts, with card-heavy transactions reducing at the margin. Cross-border purchases will also shift, as wallets integrate with international payment gateways, reducing drop-offs and expanding conversion for global merchants.

Marketplaces consolidate consumer demand across retail categories

Large marketplaces Mercado Libre, Exito, Falabella, Rappi are broadening assortments and reshaping shopper journeys by integrating electronics, fashion, personal care, digital goods, and supermarket orders. Rappi is aggressively developing its Rappi Turbo and retail marketplace model, pulling traditional supermarket sales online.

High logistics costs and last-mile fragmentation encourage retailers to rely on marketplaces with existing delivery infrastructure. Consumers increasingly prefer single-platform shopping due to faster delivery, bundled fees, loyalty points, and customer service consolidation.

Marketplace dominance is likely to strengthen, reducing visibility for smaller standalone e-commerce sites unless they specialise or partner with fulfillment networks. The market will shift even more toward multi-category platforms offering same-day delivery, loyalty integration, and embedded fintech products.

Social commerce gains traction as platforms formalise seller tools

Colombia is experiencing a steady rise in Instagram Shops, Facebook Marketplace, and TikTok Commerce, where creators and small sellers use live video and short-form content to drive sales. Meta and TikTok have expanded shop-listing formats in Colombia, giving brands the ability to integrate catalogues, run targeted ads, and link embedded checkout.

High smartphone penetration and strong social-media engagement rates in Colombia. Small businesses use social platforms due to lower entry costs compared to building stand-alone websites. Influencer and creator ecosystems, particularly in fashion, beauty, and electronics, have accelerated adoption.

Social commerce will increasingly overlap with mainstream retail, with more brands running live-shopping events and using creator partnerships as an acquisition channel. Platforms may introduce more formal payment and logistics solutions, strengthening trust and improving conversion.

Logistics networks expand as delivery players integrate technology and last-mile partnerships

Colombia's e-commerce logistics ecosystem is evolving rapidly, led by Envia, Coordinadora, Servientrega, and marketplace-led networks such as Mercado Envios and Rappi delivery infrastructure. Retailers are adding micro-fulfillment centers and upgrading routing technology to reduce delivery times and improve delivery reliability.

The growth of same-day and next-day delivery expectations from marketplace users. Retailers' need to control fulfillment quality and lower last-mile variability historically a challenge due to Colombia's geography and urban congestion. Increased investment by courier companies in automation, tracking, and reverse logistics.

Faster and more predictable delivery windows, enabling higher volumes in categories like grocery, beauty, and small electronics. Reverse-logistics improvements will support higher online apparel penetration, as shoppers gain confidence in returns processing. More retailers will adopt hybrid fulfillment models combining in-store pickup, marketplace shipping, and courier networks.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Colombia

