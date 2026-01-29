VPX Signal Processing Platforms Market Review 2021-2025 and Forecast to 2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VPX Signal Processing Platforms Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional and competitive landscapes, trends, and future opportunities.





The VPX signal processing platforms market has witnessed significant growth, set to expand from $1.46 billion in 2025 to $1.63 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 11.6%. This rapid development is driven by factors including increased defense and aerospace investments worldwide, the integration of modular and rugged systems in military operations, advancements in high-speed data transfer and FPGA technologies, and a growing demand for real-time signal processing in radar and electronic warfare. Additionally, collaborations and strategic partnerships among VPX platform manufacturers have fueled this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge to $2.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%. This promising trajectory is largely due to the escalating need for advanced electronic warfare and radar systems, expanding commercial aerospace ventures, incorporating AI and machine learning in signal platforms, and developing VPX systems that are compact and energy-efficient. Key trends include rising FPGA-based processing for low-latency computations, increased necessity for ruggedized, SWaP-optimized VPX platforms, and an expansion in multi-channel high-speed data acquisition requirements.

The demand for electronic warfare systems is a primary growth driver for the VPX market. Nations are investing in technologies to enhance battlefield awareness and counter advanced radar and missile threats, necessitating high-speed data processing and real-time capabilities offered by VPX platforms. A Defensepost report from May 2024 highlights how Russia and China's combined electronic warfare spending is poised to jump from $2.5 billion in 2024 to $5.1 billion by 2033, indicating a robust market demand.

Prominent companies are leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as VPX6 digital signal processors to bolster real-time data handling and low latency for defense and aerospace missions. For instance, Synopsys, Inc. launched the ARC VPX6 DSP IP in April 2025, featuring 1024-bit vector width and enhanced throughput, marking a significant advancement over its predecessor. These VPX processors offer power and performance optimization and facilitate robust code portability with vector-length agnostic programming.

Collaborations are pivotal for innovation within the industry. Mistral Solutions Private Ltd. partnered with Altera Corporation to advance high-performance aerospace and defense computing solutions, leveraging FPGA technology for sophisticated VPX signal processing platforms in mission-critical applications. Altera Corporation's focus on programmable logic devices underscores this partnership's strategic value.

Key players in the VPX market include General Dynamics Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Mercury Systems Inc., and VadaTech Incorporated, among others. North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth. The market coverage spans globally, including regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Hardware, Software, Services

Architecture: Single Board Computers, Chassis and Enclosures, Backplanes

Single Board Computers, Chassis and Enclosures, Backplanes Technology: Analog Signal, Digital Signal, Hybrid Signal Processing

Analog Signal, Digital Signal, Hybrid Signal Processing Application: Telecommunications, Aerospace, Defense, Healthcare

Telecommunications, Aerospace, Defense, Healthcare End User: Government, Private Enterprises, Research Institutions

Companies Mentioned: General Dynamics, Curtiss-Wright, Mercury Systems, among others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Data Delivery: Available up to ten years forecast; interactive reports and Excel dashboards.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this VPX Signal Processing Platforms market report include:

General Dynamics Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Kontron AG

Mercury Systems Inc.

Abaco Systems Inc.

Elma Electronic AG

Atrenne Computing Solutions LLC

The Eurotech Group PLC

Systel Inc.

North Atlantic Industries Inc.

Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc.

Aitech Defense Systems Inc.

General Micro Systems Inc.

VadaTech Incorporated

Concurrent Technologies Corporation

Annapolis Micro Systems Inc.

TEK Microsystems Inc.

Twin Industries Agencies Limited

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc.

