Vinyl Windows Market Set to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030 - Eco-Friendly Vinyl Windows Propel Market Growth Amid Rising Housing Demand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Windows Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report presents a detailed examination of the vinyl windows market, including market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

The vinyl windows market is experiencing a robust expansion, anticipated to grow from $30.23 billion in 2025 to $40.1 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 5.8%. This growth trajectory is driven by increased adoption of energy-efficient materials, expansion in residential and commercial constructions, and rising demand for soundproof and low-maintenance window solutions. Recent years have seen significant market dynamics, underpinning the sustained growth in this sector.

North America is the largest market and Asia-Pacific is poised as the fastest-growing.

Key trends propelling this market include advancements in automated manufacturing technologies, the introduction of AI-guided fabrication systems, and the proliferation of smart home building products. There's also a notable shift towards sustainable vinyl formulations and customizable architectural solutions that cater to modern construction demands.

The housing market plays a crucial role in this expansion, driven by factors like urbanization leading to increased housing needs. Vinyl windows, known for their energy efficiency, durability, and affordability, are gaining traction as a preferred choice in new constructions and renovations. For instance, the House of Commons Library reported a notable rise in UK's housing starts, setting a precedent for similar growth in other geographies.

Leading companies are focusing on innovations that emphasize eco-friendliness and sustainability. SCG Chemicals unveiled its Signature and Right series of wood-grain vinyl doors and windows in May 2023, leveraging advanced laminate technology for improved durability and insulation while ensuring materials are recyclable. Furthermore, MITER Brands' acquisition of PGT Innovations, Inc. aims to accelerate product innovation and market reach within the industry.

Headlining companies like Ply Gem Residential Solutions, JELD-WEN Inc., Andersen Corporation, and others are heavily invested in expanding their offerings to meet the surging demand. This expansion is facilitated by regional strategies to mitigate the impact of global tariffs that have inflated costs of essential materials like PVC resins and metal fittings. Despite these challenges, regional compounding and domestic manufacturing are being emphasized, boosting innovation and resource efficiency.

Types: Single and Double-Hung, Casement, Picture, Gliding, Other Windows

Distribution Channels: E-commerce, Home Improvement Centers, Manufacturer Stores, Specialist Contractors

Applications: Residential, Commercial, Other

End-Users: New Construction, Renovation, or Replacement

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Includes five years of historical data and ten-year forecasts.

Data: Provides ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, and detailed segmentation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $32.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Ply Gem Residential Solutions

JELD-WEN Inc.

Andersen Corporation

Pella Corporation

Harvey Building Products

Marvin Windows and Doors

Milgard Manufacturing LLC

MI Windows and Doors LLC

Champion Windows & Home Exteriors

Alside

Weather Shield Windows & Doors

Eurocell plc

Simonton Windows Inc.

Soft-Lite LLC

Atrium Corp.

Kolbe Windows & Doors Inc.

Wallside Windows

VEKA Group BV

Vista Windows + Doors

Empire Window Company

