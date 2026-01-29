Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Forecast report 2025-2029: Woolworths and Coles Anchor Omnichannel Ecosystems, While Amazon and Temu Expand Scale and Local Seller Integration

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ecommerce market in Australia is expected to grow by 7.2% annually, reaching US$55.28 billion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$51.57 billion to approximately US$70.70 billion.
The report provides a detailed assessment of the ecommerce market across all major segments, including retail shopping, travel, food service, media, healthcare, and technology categories. It analyzes sales channels, engagement models, device and operating system usage, as well as domestic versus cross-border flows and city-tier contributions. The study also covers payment instruments and consumer demographics by age, income, and gender to map evolving purchasing behavior. Together, these datasets offer a comprehensive view of ecommerce market size, customer behavior, and digital channel performance.
Competitive Landscape
Competition is expected to concentrate further around a few large ecosystems. Global marketplaces will retain share gains, supermarket ecosystems will deepen integration across loyalty, marketplace offers, and rapid fulfilment, and specialists will continue measured omnichannel expansion. Smaller generalist platforms will likely exit or be absorbed.
Current State of the Market
Australia's ecommerce market is characterised by a shift toward ecosystem-led competition, where a small number of large retailers and platforms integrate loyalty, fulfilment, media, and marketplaces into unified consumer offerings. Supermarkets such as Woolworths and Coles now anchor the online landscape through broad coverage of everyday needs, deep loyalty programs, and accelerated investment in fulfilment.
Global marketplaces, including Amazon, Temu, and Shein, continue to scale rapidly, reshaping expectations for assortment, delivery times, and prices. Category specialists in home, fashion, beauty, and electronics are stabilising after several years of volatility, operating with more disciplined growth and selective omnichannel expansion.
Key Players and New Entrants
Woolworths and Coles remain the dominant omnichannel ecosystems, extending influence across grocery, liquor, everyday essentials, and curated marketplace assortments. Amazon continues to expand its fulfilment infrastructure and product categories, strengthening its relevance across general merchandise. Temu has accelerated user acquisition and recently opened the platform to Australian sellers, reducing delivery windows and solidifying local presence.
Among specialists, Temple & Webster, THE ICONIC, Adore Beauty, and Kogan remain core players, with each investing in brand differentiation and operational efficiency. New entrants are increasingly platform-led rather than full retailers, with international marketplaces expanding seller programs to embed themselves in the local ecosystem.
Reasons to Buy
- Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Develop a complete understanding of the B2C ecommerce landscape in Australia with fundamental ecommerce metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction across all major ecommerce segments.
- Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Analyse the online retail ecosystem through detailed segmentation covering ecommerce segments, retail product categories, travel and hospitality verticals, media and entertainment services, sales channels, devices, operating systems, cities, and payment instruments, enabling deep insight into evolving consumer shopping patterns.
- Operational and Performance Benchmarking: Benchmark marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms, aggregators, and category-focused players using KPIs such as GMV share, category-level performance, channel efficiency, device contribution, and payment mode penetration, supporting comparative assessment of platform strengths and competitive positioning.
- Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics, income groups, gender mix, device usage, and payment preferences shape online purchasing decisions, influencing category demand, cart abandonment behavior, product return tendencies, and the shift toward digital-first commerce.
- Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a structured dataset of 80+ ecommerce KPIs with historical and forecast values up to 2029, providing clarity on growth drivers, category expansion, sales-channel transitions, and payment-instrument evolution across the B2C ecommerce value chain.
- Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a standardized, analytics-friendly databook format aligned with financial modeling requirements, enabling ecommerce companies, consumer brands, payment providers, technology firms, and investors to conduct evidence-based market assessment and strategic planning.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$55.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$70.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Australia
Report Scope
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
Australia Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
Australia Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Value per Transaction
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Technology Products & Services
- Other
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Health, Beauty & Personal Care
- Food & Beverage
- Appliances & Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Books, Music & Video
- Toys & Hobby
- Auto Parts & Accessories
- Other
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform-to-Consumer
- Direct-to-Consumer
- Consumer-to-Consumer
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category
- Air Travel
- Train & Bus
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing
- Hotels & Resorts
- Other
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Air Travel- Aggregator App
- Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer
- Train & Bus- Aggregator App
- Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App
- Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer
- Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App
- Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer
- Other- Aggregator App
- Other- Direct-to-Consumer
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct-to-Consumer
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel
- Streaming Services
- Movies & Events
- Theme Parks & Gaming
- Other
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model
- Website-Based
- Live Streaming
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location
- Cross-Border
- Domestic
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device
- Mobile
- Desktop
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System
- iOS / macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Australia B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Australia B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
Australia B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios
- Internet Users
- Ecommerce Users
- Social Media Users
- Smartphone Penetration
- Banked Population
- Ecommerce Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita
- Ecommerce as % of GDP
- Cart Abandonment Rate
- Product Retun Rate
Australia B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment
- Gross Merchandise Value by Segment
Australia B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category
- Gross Merchandise Value by Category
Australia B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel
- Gross Merchandise Value by Channel
Australia B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location
Australia B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device
- Gross Merchandise Value by Device
Australia B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System
- Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System
Australia B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier
Australia B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument
