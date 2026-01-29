Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

January 29, 2026, 13.30 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 140468/5/4

Transaction date: 2026-01-26

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 204 Unit price: 44.33 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 204 Volume weighted average price: 44.33 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505