Path2Response Names Bruce Hammer Senior Vice President of Nonprofit Solutions

Broomfield, CO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Path2Response, the industry leader in modern data solutions for audience growth, is proud to announce the promotion of Bruce Hammer to Senior Vice President, Nonprofit Solutions. A nine-year veteran of the company, Hammer has been a driving force in applying sophisticated data strategies to help nonprofit organizations expand their reach and impact.

With a career defined by a commitment to driving measurable growth for his clients, Hammer’s elevation to Senior Vice President marks a strategic investment in the company’s dedicated nonprofit division. In this role, he will ensure that nonprofit organizations can effectively harness Path2Response’s modern modeling, advanced speed, and precision to identify the sustainable, high-value donor audiences necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Leadership Perspectives

“The nonprofit sector is at a crossroads where traditional data methods are no longer enough to sustain growth,” said Brian Rainey, CEO of Path2Response. “Bruce’s promotion ensures that our nonprofit partners have a dedicated advocate at the executive level who understands how to apply our most sophisticated technology to the unique challenges of fundraising. His nine years of experience here are invaluable as we move the entire market toward more precise, real-time donor acquisition.”

Chris McDonald, President and CRO, added: “Having followed Bruce’s reputation in the industry for years before joining Path2Response, I’ve seen the impact of his work from the outside. Now, working alongside him, it’s clear that his focus is exactly where the market needs to be: using modern innovation to uncover donor signals that others simply cannot see. This leadership move strengthens our ability to deliver those exclusive audiences to the organizations that need them most.”

A Focus on Mission and Results

“This role is about the increased capacity we have to help our nonprofit partners fulfill their missions,” said Hammer. “Nonprofits are under pressure to acquire donors faster and more efficiently than ever. Path2Response was built as a modern innovative data source, one that prioritizes data recency, speed, and measurable performance, and my focus is ensuring our partners can fully leverage those advantages to drive real results.”

To learn how Bruce Hammer and the Path2Response team can help your organization identify and engage new donor audiences, visit www.path2response.com/nonprofits

About Path2Response

At Path2Response, we solve marketing’s toughest challenge: finding the right audience at the target success criterion. We help brands, nonprofits, and agency partners across retail, nonprofit, travel, publishing, warranty, and consumer services acquire new customers and drive measurable performance.

By combining industry-leading recency, deep behavioral data, and advanced modeling on a modern, high-speed platform, Path2Response delivers the precision and scale today’s marketers demand.

