Tear Gas Market Report 2026: Growing Civil Unrest Driving Demand; Global Revenues to Reach $1.87 Billion by 2030

The tear gas market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $1.45 billion in 2026, and further reaching $1.87 billion by 2030, at a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This expansion is driven by technological advancements in delivery systems, increased governmental funding for non-lethal weapons, and rising civil unrest worldwide, catalyzing the demand for effective crowd control solutions. As civil unrest becomes more prevalent due to rising economic inequality, law enforcement agencies are increasingly reliant on tear gas to manage public disturbances safely.

Innovations such as drone-mounted tear gas dispersers, next-generation cartridges for rapid deployment, and advancements in multi-chamber and thermal dispersion technologies are setting new trends in the market. This evolution is further supported by strategic collaborations between manufacturers and law enforcement to enhance crowd control methods. Notable partnerships include Mace Security International's collaboration with Salt Supply to introduce the S2 Pepper Launcher, facilitating better dissemination of non-lethal projectiles with extended range capabilities.

In 2025, EDGE, a UAE-based defense company, expanded into the global non-lethal technologies market by acquiring a 51% stake in Condor Non-Lethal Technologies from Brazil. This acquisition marks a significant enhancement in EDGE's capability to cater to the increasing global demand for non-lethal solutions. Other leading companies fueling the market's growth include ST Engineering, Safariland LLC, Chemring Group PLC, and Senken Group Co. Ltd., among others.

Geographically, North America leads the market, followed by regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and South America. However, global trade dynamics and tariffs are influencing market trends. Tariffs have increased the costs of key components, affecting manufacturing and supply chains, predominantly in Asia-Pacific and North American hubs. These changes underline the necessity for companies to adapt strategically, focusing on regional production to mitigate costs and enhance competitiveness.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

