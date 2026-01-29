South Korea B2C Ecommerce Market Forecast Report 2025-2029: Coupang, Naver, and SSG Lead, While AliExpress, Amazon (Cross-Border), and Omnichannel Retailers Lotte and Shinsegae Increase Pressure

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in South Korea is expected to grow by 8.1% annually, reaching US$268.83 billion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$248.71 billion to approximately US$349.81 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, competition will intensify around fulfillment efficiency, cross-border sourcing, and live-commerce engagement. Consolidation among mid-sized players is likely as logistics and marketing costs rise. Global platforms are expected to gain share in discretionary categories, while local players deepen omnichannel and fintech integration to retain customers.



Current State of the Market

South Korea's ecommerce market is highly consolidated, with a few large platforms shaping consumer expectations for delivery speed, breadth of assortment, and integrated digital services. Coupang remains a dominant operator with its nationwide fulfilment network and Rocket Delivery model. Naver Shopping maintains a strong influence through its search-led commerce ecosystem and merchant tools.

SSG.com, Gmarket, and 11th hold meaningful category and user bases, each focusing on differentiated value propositions such as curated retail, cross-border offerings, or telecom-linked benefits. Price sensitivity, subscription-based loyalty programs, and high mobile shopping penetration define the overall market environment.

Key Players and New Entrants

Coupang, Naver, and SSG continue to lead, while mobile-first platforms including KakaoTalk-based commerce and social gifting compete for share in everyday shopping behaviours. New competitive pressure is emerging from global entrants such as AliExpress and Amazon's cross-border store, both of which have expanded their footprints over the past year through aggressive pricing and logistics improvements. Offline retailers such as Lotte and Shinsegae are strengthening omnichannel models by integrating department stores, supermarkets, and online platforms into unified shopping ecosystems.

Key Trends and Drivers

Retailers Accelerate Ultra-Fast Delivery and Next-Day Logistics Integration

South Korea's major ecommerce platforms are tightening delivery promises by integrating fulfillment assets more closely with last-mile networks. Coupang continues expanding its "Rocket Delivery" coverage, while Gmarket and SSG.com have strengthened partnerships with local courier networks. Convenience store chains such as CU and GS25 are also expanding online-to-offline delivery options, particularly for FMCG and fresh goods.

Dense urban populations, high broadband penetration, and consumer expectations shaped by Coupang's early investments have pushed the market toward delivery compression. The rise of home-based consumption and continued ecommerce adoption in grocery and household categories further heighten demand for predictable, rapid fulfilment.

Delivery speed competition will intensify, pushing platforms to invest in micro-fulfilment, automation, and AI-based route optimisation. Logistics costs may also lead to more selective service tiers, where ultra-fast delivery is offered in urban clusters while standard delivery expands in suburban regions.

Cross-Border Ecommerce Expands as Consumers Seek Niche and Premium Goods

South Korean shoppers increasingly purchase overseas products directly from platforms such as Amazon Global Store, Alibaba's AliExpress, and iHerb. Domestic platforms like Coupang have also expanded their cross-border merchant onboarding, bringing more international brands into the marketplace in 2024.

A strong appetite for global brands, especially in categories like beauty, health supplements, personal electronics, and hobby goods, underpins this behaviour. Currency stability and improved customs-clearance policies have also reduced friction. Recent public-sector efforts to streamline cross-border trade procedures have supported platforms offering lower-cost or duty-free imports within threshold limits.

Cross-border competition will increase, with global platforms doubling down on Korea's high-value consumer base. Domestic retailers may respond by deepening partnerships with foreign suppliers and offering faster cross-border delivery through bonded warehouses. Price competition in beauty and household categories is expected to intensify.

Live-Commerce and Video-Driven Shopping Gain Mainstream Adoption

Retailers are shifting product discovery and engagement toward video-based formats. Naver Shopping Live continues to scale live-commerce programs with SMEs, and platforms like KakaoTalk Gift and Wemakeprice have incorporated video content into product feeds. Department store groups such as Lotte and Shinsegae have also expanded their live-commerce studios to showcase branded content.

South Korea's high social-media engagement and preference for mobile-first shopping experiences are core drivers. The regulatory shift where the Korea Communications Commission has increased oversight of live-commerce content has also pushed platforms to formalise production and compliance processes, increasing trust in the format. Retailers view live commerce as a way to reduce customer acquisition costs amid rising digital advertising costs.

Live-commerce will mature, moving from discount-driven sessions to curated, interactive formats that emphasise brand storytelling. More retailers will adopt in-house studios, while creators and influencers will play a larger role in product launches. Regulation around transparency and consumer protection is likely to tighten further, improving ecosystem reliability.

Payments Shift Toward Mobile Wallets and Platform-Embedded Financial Services

Mobile payment adoption is rising, led by Naver Pay, Kakao Pay, and Samsung Pay. Ecommerce players are increasingly integrating these wallets at checkout, and Kakao Pay has expanded its financial services to include installment and deferred payment options. Retailers are also using payment services to link loyalty programmes and personalised promotions.

Growth in mobile banking adoption and demand for frictionless checkout experiences pushes consumers toward integrated payment options. The broader retail sector's shift toward app-based ecosystems where search, communication, payment, and fulfilment coexist encourages users to consolidate behaviours within a single payment environment. Regulatory encouragement of secure digital payments further reinforces trust.

Embedded finance will deepen, with ecommerce platforms offering instalments, subscription management, and loyalty-linked financial rewards. Wallet-based checkout is expected to account for a significant share of mobile transactions. The convergence of ecommerce and fintech services may lead to closer collaboration between retailers and financial institutions.

