Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drug Market Projected to Hit $58.1 Billion by 2030

Boston, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest BCC Research report, “Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $38.7 billion in 2025 to $58.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes the global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs, with 2024 as the base year and forecasts from 2025 to 2030. The market is segmented by product type into plant-derived drugs and botanicals, and by application into cancer, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases, and others. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with detailed insights into major countries like the U.S., Germany, China, and India.

The study highlights key market drivers, challenges, and ESG developments shaping the industry. It provides an in-depth competitive landscape analysis, profiling leading companies with details on their financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. This report focuses exclusively on drugs rather than supplements or dietary substitutes, offering strategic insights for stakeholders in a rapidly evolving global market.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Shift in Consumer Preference for Natural-Origin Therapeutics: Consumers increasingly prefer plant-based medicines over synthetic drugs due to perceptions of safety, sustainability, and holistic health benefits. This trend drives demand for herbal and botanical products globally.

Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile: Botanical drugs generally have fewer side effects and are better tolerated for long-term use, making them attractive for chronic disease management and preventive healthcare.

Advancements in Extraction, Purification and Analytical Technologies: Modern technologies enable precise extraction and standardization of plant compounds, ensuring consistent quality and potency. This addresses past concerns about variability in herbal products.

Supportive Regulatory Frameworks: Clear guidelines and approval pathways for botanical drugs, such as FDA’s Botanical Drug Guidance, encourage investment and streamline commercialization, reducing regulatory uncertainty.

Aging Population and Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rise in chronic conditions and an aging global population increases demand for safe and, long-term treatments. Botanical drugs are well-suited for managing these health challenges.

Request a sample copy of the global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $35.8 billion Market size forecast $58.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Type, Application and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, South America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market drivers Shift in consumer preference for natural-origin therapeutics.

Favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Advancements in extraction, purification and analytical technologies.

Supportive regulatory frameworks.

Aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Innovations:

The intricacy of plant medications, stemming from their varied chemical makeup and multi-target processes, has long presented challenges for standardization and scientific validation. However, the advent of multi-omics integration is transforming how scientists approach and develop herbal treatments.

Researchers can construct compound-target-pathway networks and uncover antagonistic or synergistic interactions within complex botanical medicine mixtures by integrating various data using systems biology and AI-driven analytical tools.

The use of fermentation technology in the manufacturing of botanical drugs has increased the rate at which active ingredients are extracted, decreased dosages, created new active ingredients, broken down toxic ingredients, reduced adverse reactions, improved drug efficacy, and expanded the use of botanical drugs in disease treatment.

Emerging startups:

Ajna Bio Sciences PBC

Baiya Phytopharm

Nintx

Ananda Pharma

Terraflos

Impact of AI on Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market

AI is revolutionizing the study of botanical drugs by understanding the intricacy of natural substances and hastening their development from discovery to clinical use. Because they contain hundreds of bioactive compounds that interact with various biological targets, botanical medicines are, by nature, multicomponent systems. AI-driven modeling offers a breakthrough in understanding these interactions, as conventional experimental methods are both costly and time-consuming.

For an in-depth analysis of AI’s impact on this sector, explore the complete AI Impact on the Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Market - BCC Pulse Report

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is estimated to be around $35.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, reaching $58.1 billion in 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs is growing due to:

Shift in consumer preference for natural-origin therapeutics.

Favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Advancements in extraction, purification, and analytical technologies.

Supportive regulatory frameworks.

Aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

What are the restraints/challenges affecting the growth of the market?

Key challenges include:

Complex composition and lack of standardization.

Lack of funding.

What are the opportunities affecting the growth of the market?

Key opportunities include:

Application of plant metabolites for drug discovery

Rising biotechnological integration for the development of personalized medicines.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs is segmented by product type, application and region.

Which type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Much of the market is dominated by plant-derived drugs. Thesedrugs include a wide variety that have been in use for a long time, such as taxanes (like paclitaxel), artemisinin, galantamine, digoxin, and cannabidiol. All these have been used for various indications such as cancer, infectious diseases, pain relief, and central nervous system disorders. Hence, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases along with demand for low-cost generics and plant-derived drugs will drive the market in the forecast period.

Which region has the largest share in the market?

Asia-Pacific has the highest share in the global botanical and plant-derived drugs market. Herbal treatments, which include botanical and plant-derived drugs, are in high demand and use in this region, followed by Europe and North America. Asia has a remarkable history of using herbal medicines. Its use dates back 3,000 years to China. These were brought to Japan in the 6th century and to South Korea in the 10th century. Ancient Vietnamese documents mention their use as early as the 17th century. Likewise, Europe has a strong herbal heritage that dates to the 1550s and is recorded in Herbaria.

Market leaders include:

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

BAYER AG

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

CHIESI FARMACEUTICI S.P.A.

FRESENIUS KABI AG

GSK PLC

JAGUAR HEALTH

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MALLINCKRODT MEDIWOUND

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Purchase a copy of the report directly from BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.