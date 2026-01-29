Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Research Report 2026: $18.31 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy and power market is projected to expand significantly, rising from $6.45 billion in 2025 to $18.31 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. This robust growth reflects early adoption of predictive maintenance tools, increased deployment of smart meters, and the rise in renewable energy usage.

The market's future growth will stem from developments in AI-driven grid automation, distributed energy resource adoption, and the need for real-time load balancing. Trends include the increasing use of AI for demand forecasting and the deployment of AI-integrated renewable energy. The integration of AI with energy management solutions is set to improve power distribution and load balancing capabilities.

Investments in the energy sector are accelerating this growth trajectory. The International Energy Agency has reported expected capital investments of USD 3.3 trillion by 2025 in the energy sector. These investments enhance AI applications for decision-making, operations, and energy management improvements, significantly boosting service reliability and quality across the industry.

Key players like Gridmatic and Electric Power Engineers, LLC, are pioneering AI applications within the sector. Gridmatic's AI-powered Gridmatic Retail, launched in January 2023, focuses on optimizing clean energy procurement for commercial clients. It offers advanced solutions like time-matched renewables and 24/7 carbon-free energy, promoting a transition to net-zero emissions. Meanwhile, Electric Power Engineers' acquisition of ENER-i.AI integrates sophisticated SaaS energy-intelligence platforms to enhance grid planning and operations.

Prominent companies in this market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and many others, driving innovation to meet evolving energy demands. Despite challenges posed by global trade changes and hardware tariffs, these companies continue to leverage AI for cost-efficient energy solutions.

The AI in energy and power market encompasses machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, impacting systems like demand forecasting and smart meters. North America emerged as the largest market in 2025, with Europe expected to lead growth during the forecast period. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and North America, with countries like the USA, China, and Germany making significant contributions.

This market includes revenues from services such as smart grid management, renewable energy forecasting, and energy trading. The report provides comprehensive statistics and insights into market size, trends, and opportunities, serving as a valuable resource for navigating the AI in energy and power industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growing Use of Ai for Demand Forecasting Optimization

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Ai Enabled Smart Grid Systems

4.2.3 Rising Deployment of Ai in Renewable Energy Integration

4.2.4 Expansion of Ai Based Energy Management Solutions

4.2.5 Enhanced Use of Ai for Power Distribution and Load Balancing



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Commercial and Industrial

5.2 Residential

5.3 Energy Utilities

5.4 Renewable Energy Operators

5.5 Smart Grid Service Providers



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Historic Market Size and Growth

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Forecast Market Size and Growth



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy and Power Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bosch.IO

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

ABB Group

NVIDIA Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAS Institute Inc

DNV GL

Sierra Wireless Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

Vayyar Imaging Ltd.

Uptake Technologies Inc.

Verdigris Technologies Inc.

Aurora Solar Technologies

SenseHawk

