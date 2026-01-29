Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2026: $5.98 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aerospace artificial intelligence market is set on a trajectory of explosive growth, projected to expand from $1.77 billion in 2026 to a striking $5.98 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 35.6%. This remarkable expansion is fueled by pivotal advancements in predictive maintenance solutions, the rise of autonomous systems, real-time flight operations optimization, and state-of-the-art AI-driven cybersecurity measures. Key market players are increasingly embracing AI technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and passenger experience across the aviation sector.

The surge in air travel demand significantly boosts the aerospace AI market. Eurostat reports a considerable rise in EU air travel, with 973 million passengers in 2023, marking a 19.3% increase from 2022. This trend underscores the essential role of AI in optimizing flight management, predictive maintenance, and autonomous aviation systems, ultimately elevating passenger safety and efficiency.

Strategic collaborations among industry giants further catalyze the market's expansion. In June 2023, Pratt & Whitney partnered with Awiros to launch Percept, an AI-powered aircraft engine analysis tool, streamlining engine inspection processes significantly. Similarly, in August 2023, IFS AB acquired Falkonry AI, bolstering its AI capabilities to deliver comprehensive intelligent insights for the aerospace sector.

Leading companies such as Microsoft, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin continue to invest in AI technologies, enhancing offerings in flight operations, cybersecurity, and simulation services. The North American region led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth through the forecast period.

Global trade relations and tariffs present challenges, influencing the cost structure of AI-enabled components. However, these factors also spur domestic innovation, encouraging local production and reducing foreign dependency. Such dynamics are reshaping the market landscape, prompting revisions in market forecasts and strategies for navigating the evolving international trade environment.

The aerospace artificial intelligence market report offers comprehensive insights into market size, regional dynamics, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities. It serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to thrive amidst the rapid advancements and transformations within the aerospace AI industry.

Regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East. Key countries analyzed include the US, China, India, and Germany, among others, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth drivers.

