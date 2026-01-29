Hardware Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2026: $27.1 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The hardware artificial intelligence market has witnessed remarkable growth, with projections indicating a climb from $10.2 billion in 2025 to $12.39 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 21.5%. This expansion is driven by the uptake of GPUs for AI, increased demand for data center compute, machine learning models, cloud computing infrastructure, and semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $27.1 billion by 2030, propelled by the deployment of edge devices, low latency AI processing needs, autonomous systems, scalable AI infrastructure, and neural network processor advancements.

Market trends point to a burgeoning need for high-performance AI accelerators, edge AI hardware, energy-efficient AI chips, expanded AI data centers, and specialized hardware for deep learning. The surge in internet consumers globally is a significant growth driver, with enhanced AI hardware powering improved user experiences. Notably, in 2023, global internet usage rose to 67% of the population, exemplifying increased reliance on internet-enabled AI advancements.

Key players in the hardware AI market are investing in advanced AI chip technologies. For instance, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. unveiled two new AI chips, the Instinct MI300X accelerator and M1300A APU in December 2023, aimed at enhancing large language model capabilities. These chips offer improved energy efficiency and memory capacity, competing robustly with rivals like Nvidia's H100. Similarly, Nvidia Corporation's acquisition of OmniML Inc., in July 2023, reflects its strategic efforts to bolster AI chips for autonomous technologies and foster smaller, power-efficient AI models.

Prominent companies in the sector include Google Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Bosch GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation, among others. Market dynamics are influenced by global trade changes and tariffs, impacting production costs, particularly for GPUs, ASICs, and memory components. These challenges, however, also spur domestic chip manufacturing and innovation in AI hardware solutions.

The hardware AI market report, part of a comprehensive series, offers vital statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and detailed market segments. It provides a thorough analysis of current and future industry scenarios, encompassing major product types like CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, and FPGAs, catering to industries such as BFSI, IT and telecommunications, and healthcare. North America led the market in 2025, with a geographic scope spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This market encompasses revenues from services like data processing, energy management, edge AI processing, and product sales such as VPUs and autonomous systems. The valuation covers 'factory gate' values, representing the worth of goods sold directly by manufacturers. Revenue considers consumption values, excluding resale in the supply chain.

Scope Markets Covered:

Hardware Functions: Processor, Network, Storage

Products: CPU, GPU, ASIC, FPGA, Memory, Modules

Technologies: Machine Learning, Computer Vision

Industries: BFSI, IT, Healthcare, Media, Aerospace, Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Rising Need for High Performance AI Accelerators

Growing Adoption of Edge AI Hardware Solutions

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient AI Chips

Expansion of AI Data Centers and High Speed Compute Infrastructure

Growing Use of Specialized Hardware for Deep Learning Training and Inference

