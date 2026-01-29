Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Research Report 2026: $8+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in precision livestock farming market is witnessing remarkable growth, with its size anticipated to soar from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $3.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. Further expansion is expected, reaching $8.01 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 23.4%. Factors propelling this growth include the adoption of AI-enabled livestock monitoring, investments in smart farming technologies, and a pressing need for predictive disease detection and automated feeding systems.

A notable increase in poultry and dairy product consumption is a significant driver of this market. AI integration in livestock farming targets operational efficiency and enhances the monitoring of animal health and feed management. This trend is evident from the European Commission's data showing a 0.8% increase in raw milk production in the EU in 2023, underscoring the demand for AI applications in dairy farming.

Leading industry players such as Precision Livestock Technologies Inc. and GEA Group AG are spearheading technological advancements. Precision Livestock Technologies introduced an AI system in January 2024, revolutionizing cattle feeding strategies by leveraging comprehensive data analytics. Meanwhile, GEA's acquisition of CattleEye Ltd. in March 2024 marks a strategic push towards incorporating AI in agricultural software solutions.

Key companies in this sector include Microsoft Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, and more. These entities are focusing on developing solutions like automated animal health monitoring and precision feeding to enhance livestock productivity.

The global market faces challenges such as changing trade relations and sweeping tariffs, particularly affecting procurement costs for AI-driven systems across major regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Although tariffs present barriers to technology adoption, they simultaneously spur domestic innovation and strengthen local ecosystems.

Comprehensive market research reports provide insights into AI's role in precision livestock farming, covering market size, trends, competitive landscapes, and region-specific opportunities. With North America leading the market in 2025 and Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region, the industry remains poised for continuous evolution and adaptation.

For further insights, these reports encompass detailed analyses of AI technologies including machine learning and computer vision, all integral to optimizing farming practices across diverse livestock types such as dairy cattle, poultry, swine, and aquaculture. North America, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets shape the scope of the AI-driven precision livestock farming landscape.

Type: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing

Livestock: Dairy Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture

Technology Providers: Startups, Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers, Established Tech Companies

Applications: Animal Health Monitoring, Precision Feeding, Environmental Monitoring, Disease Detection

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Automated Livestock Health Monitoring Systems

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Precision Feeding to Optimize Resource Use

4.2.3 Rising Focus on Behavioral Tracking for Improved Animal Welfare

4.2.4 Expansion of Early Disease Detection Solutions in Livestock Farms

4.2.5 Greater Integration of Environmental Monitoring Tools in Animal Housing



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Livestock Farmers and Producers

5.2 Dairy and Poultry Farm Operators

5.3 Veterinary Service Providers

5.4 Agricultural Technology Companies

5.5 Research and Academic Institutions



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Microsoft Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Tetra Laval International SA

Zoetis Inc.

GEA Group AG

Big Dutchman International GmbH

Rex Animal Health Inc.

Neogen Corporation

DeLaval International AB

Nedap N.V.

Climate Corporation

Lely International Holding B.V.

Cainthus Holdings Ltd (Ever.Ag)

Trioliet B.V.

Waikato Milking System

Afimilk Ltd

Hokofarm Group B.V.

AgriWebb

SwineTech Inc

BinSentry Inc

Fancom B.V.

Connecterra B.V.

SomaDetect Inc.

