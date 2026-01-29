Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Research Report 2026: $2.25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) gun detection system market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $1.34 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%, with projections to reach $2.28 billion by 2030. This growth is propelled by the adoption of AI-driven video analytics, smart dome, and body cameras for enhanced security surveillance, and the integration of network video recorders. Real-time threat identification through gun detection sensors and edge device deployment for quicker processing and minimized latency further fuel this expansion.

Projected growth in the forthcoming years is supported by increased investment in high-accuracy AI-powered detection algorithms, real-time threat recognition, and automated alert systems. The adoption of integrated surveillance ecosystems for public safety and scalable, cloud-connected gun detection solutions are pivotal in this growth. Key trends include the expansion of real-time surveillance analytics, increased integration of AI firearm detection in public safety infrastructure, and the development of edge-based video processing systems.

Rising security concerns significantly contribute to the AI gun detection system market's expansion. As digitalization progresses, it enlarges the attack surface for cyber threats, increasing the demand for systems that offer rapid threat identification and response to mitigate potential mass shootings. Notably, reported cases of weapon-related crimes in Ireland saw a 10% increase by Q1 2024, underscoring the heightened need for effective AI gun detection solutions.

Key industry players are advancing gun detection technologies, focusing on software that utilizes computer vision for real-time firearm identification. Omnilert introduced the Omnilert Gun Detect system in 2024, enhancing processing efficiency to manage multiple camera streams simultaneously. Such innovations demonstrate a commitment to improving safety measures through advanced AI systems.

The market dynamics are also shaped by strategic acquisitions, such as SoundThinking Inc.'s acquisition of SafePointe LLC in 2023, which enhances its public safety solutions and accelerates growth. This period marks increasing mergers that bolster capabilities and market reach.

Leading companies in this sector include Smiths Detection Inc., Avigilon Corporation, Evolv Technology Inc., ZeroEyes Inc., among others. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward, with significant contributions from countries like the USA, UK, Germany, China, and India.

It's crucial to note that global trade relations and tariffs impact production costs, notably in segments reliant on imported electronic components and semiconductors. These changes necessitate adaptive strategies for companies aiming to thrive in this evolving landscape, emphasizing local manufacturing and innovation in AI surveillance technologies.

The AI gun detection market research encompasses a comprehensive analysis, providing valuable insights into market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities crucial for stakeholders navigating this dynamic industry.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Components: Software, Hardware, Services

Technology: Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning Techniques, Image Processing, Computer Vision

Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premises Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

End-User: Law Enforcement Agencies, Educational Institutions, Corporate Enterprises, Transportation Hubs, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: AI-Based Detection Algorithms, Video Management Software, Alert Systems

Hardware: CCTV Cameras, IP Cameras, Thermal Sensors, Networking Equipment

Services: Installation, Training and Consulting, Managed Services

Companies Mentioned: Smiths Detection Inc., Avigilon Corporation, Evolv Technology Inc., ZeroEyes Inc., and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Expansion of Real-Time Surveillance Analytics

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Firearm Detection in Public Safety Infrastructure

4.2.3 Growth of Edge-Based Video Processing Systems

4.2.4 Integration of Gun Detection Into Multi-Threat Security Platforms

4.2.5 Rising Demand for Proactive Threat Mitigation Technologies



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Law Enforcement Agencies

5.2 Educational Institutions

5.3 Corporate Enterprises

5.4 Transportation Hubs

5.5 Government Security Agencies



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Segmentation by Components

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Segmentation by Technology

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Segmentation by Deployment Type

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Segmentation by End-User

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Split by Region

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market, Split by Country



Companies Featured

Smiths Detection Inc.

Avigilon Corporation

Evolv Technology Inc.

ZeroEyes Inc.

IronYun Inc.

Scylla Technologies Inc.

Xtractone Inc.

ThreatVision.ai Inc.

Flare Protect Inc.

AnyVision Labs Ltd.

Actuate AI

Coram AI Inc.

IREX AI Inc.

Athena Securitys Inc.

Camio Inc.

Cawamo Inc.

IntelliSee

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

PerVista AI Inc.

AiLert Inc.

Omnilert Inc.

