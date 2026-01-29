Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Research Report 2026: $2.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The space-based artificial intelligence (AI) assistants market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $1.3 billion in 2025 to $1.51 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This increase is attributed to advancements in machine learning for autonomous spacecraft operations, rising deployment of AI in satellite data analysis, government funding, and integration of AI for astronaut support.

Forecasts indicate the market will grow to $2.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.3%. This growth is driven by the adoption of AI for deep-space exploration, deployment of radiation-hardened AI processors, demand for autonomous mission planning, and increased AI-driven environmental monitoring and diagnostics. Key trends include the expansion of radiation-hardened AI hardware, growth in autonomous navigation systems, and the increased use of onboard real-time data analytics for scientific missions.

Investments in space exploration are significantly boosting market expansion. These investments, from both public and private sectors, aim to enhance technologies and infrastructure critical for space exploration. The growing need for satellite services that support communication, navigation, and Earth observation is instrumental in this market's growth. For example, the Space Foundation reported a global space economy increase to $570 billion in 2023.

Leading companies are developing advanced AI products such as onboard processors, minimizing reliance on ground control systems. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, for instance, introduced AIRIS, an AI-based onboard detection system featuring the SOISOC4 microprocessor for advanced image processing, which will be demonstrated in orbit under JAXA's satellite mission.

The market also witnesses strategic industry movements like Sidus Space's acquisition of Exo-Space, enhancing real-time, on-orbit AI data processing capabilities. Exo-Space specializes in edge AI software and hardware for space applications.

Major players in the market include Airbus, IBM, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NASA, Safran, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, SpaceX, Blue Origin, DLR, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Axiom Space, Sidus Space, Klepsydra Technologies, KP Labs, Cognitive Space, EdgeCortix, Nebula AI, Planetary Systems AI, and Aistrospace Limited.

North America is currently the largest market region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth. The analysis covers areas such as Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global trade dynamics, including tariffs, impact the market by affecting the cost of importing key components like AI accelerators and processors, influencing hardware-driven segments more than software. However, tariffs are also driving domestic production investments and innovation in space-grade technologies.

The market report provides comprehensive insights into industry statistics, regional shares, market shares of leading competitors, current and future market conditions, and strategic recommendations to navigate the evolving global environment.

Accurate market size estimates and growth forecasts aligned with technological advancements such as AI and automation.

Detailed market segmentations and regional breakdowns reflecting historical and future market dynamics.

Comprehensive evaluation of geopolitical impacts, regulatory landscapes, and macroeconomic factors like inflation and interest rates.

Updated insights on supply chain realignments in regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape analysis, including market share allocations and financial transactions shaping the industry.

Company scoring matrix providing rankings based on innovation, revenue, and brand strength.

Components: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services Applications: Satellite Operations, Space Exploration, Spacecraft Navigation, Communications

Satellite Operations, Space Exploration, Spacecraft Navigation, Communications End-Users: Government, Commercial, Defense, Research Organizations

Leading Companies: Airbus, IBM, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NASA, Safran, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Expansion of Radiation-Hardened AI Hardware for Orbital Reliability

4.2.2 Growth in Autonomous Mission Planning and Spacecraft Navigation Systems

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Onboard Real-Time Data Analytics for Scientific Missions

4.2.4 Increased Integration of Astronaut Assistance Systems Using NLP and Diagnostics

4.2.5 Adoption of Edge-Processing Modules to Reduce Reliance on Ground-Station Communication



5. Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Government

5.2 Space Agencies

5.3 Defense

5.4 Commercial Space Companies

5.5 Research Organizations



6. Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Assistants Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

Airbus

International Business Machines Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

SpaceX

Blue Origin LLC

German Aerospace Centre (DLR)

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Axiom Space Inc.

Sidus Space Inc.

Klepsydra Technologies AG

KP Labs Inc.

Cognitive Space

EdgeCortix Inc.

Nebula AI

Planetary Systems AI

Aistrospace Limited

