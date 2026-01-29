Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Research Report 2026: $8.91 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in satellite internet market is witnessing substantial growth, with its size projected to expand from $2.52 billion in 2025 to $3.25 billion in 2026, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. This surge is fueled by the increasing adoption of satellite internet in remote regions, technological advancements in AI algorithms for network optimization, rising investments in satellite infrastructure, and partnerships between AI tech providers and satellite operators.

The market's trajectory continues upward, with a forecasted size of $8.91 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 28.7%. Key growth factors include the development of autonomous satellite management systems, demand for AI-powered antennas, and integration of AI for bandwidth allocation and signal optimization. The expansion within commercial sectors and emphasis on real-time performance monitoring are shaping the industry landscape.

High bandwidth demand is a significant market driver. The proliferation of data-intensive applications necessitates efficient network management, dynamic traffic optimization, and AI-enabled resource distribution to ensure uninterrupted, high-speed data transmission. For instance, in the UK, gigabit-capable broadband accessibility surged from 64% in January 2022 to 78% by January 2024, reflecting this trend.

Companies are heavily investing in real-time signal processing solutions to bolster network performance. August 2025 saw Xovian Aerospace raise $2.5 million to develop the world's first AI-native RF satellite infrastructure. By embedding AI directly into satellites, Xovian aims to provide real-time RF signal analysis, detecting threats and interference that traditional satellites miss. Plans include launching their first satellite by the end of 2025.

The market is also witnessing strategic mergers, such as SES S.A.'s $3.1 billion acquisition of Intelsat S.A. This merger combines geostationary and medium earth orbit capabilities, enhancing their service offerings across multiple sectors.

Prominent players in the AI in satellite internet sector include Viasat Inc., SES S.A., Iridium Communications, and others. North America was the largest market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is set to experience the fastest growth. Regions analyzed in the market report include Europe, South America, and Africa, among others.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs are influencing market conditions by increasing hardware costs, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, this challenge propels local manufacturing and supply chain diversification, offering potential long-term benefits.

This market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis, covering statistics, regional shares, and competitive insights necessary for navigating the AI in satellite internet industry. It highlights pivotal components such as hardware, software, and services across various applications and end-users.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, and more. The market value is derived from service and product revenues within the industry, reflecting 'factory gate' values.

Competitive Landscape:

The report outlines the competitive scenarios, highlighting key players such as Viasat Inc., SES S.A., and Hughes Network Systems LLC. It ranks leading companies using a multi-parameter framework assessing market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Markets Covered:

Component: Hardware, Software, Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

Application: Network Optimization, Traffic Management, Predictive Maintenance, Cybersecurity, Customer Experience Management

End-User: Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Maritime, Aviation, Enterprise

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Ai-Driven Bandwidth Optimization

4.2.2 Growth of Predictive Satellite Maintenance

4.2.3 Integration of Smart Antennas and Ai Terminals

4.2.4 Expansion of Automated Ground Station Systems

4.2.5 Adoption of Onboard Ai Processors for Real-Time Decision-Making



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Telecommunications

5.2 Government & Defense

5.3 Maritime

5.4 Aviation

5.5 Enterprise



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Satellite Internet Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

Viasat Inc.

SES S.A.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Marlink AS

Iridium Communications Inc.

Space42 PLC

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Telesat Canada

Anuvu Operations LLC

ST Engineering iDirect Inc.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Kymeta Corporation

Avanti Communications Group plc

ThinKom Solutions Inc.

Skylo Technologies Inc.

Kepler Communications Inc.

SpaceBridge Inc.

Integrasys S.A.

Xovian Aerospace Private Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv3e8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment