Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW) Research Report 2026: $1.44 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The market for AI-based cognitive electronic warfare (CEW) is on a significant upward trajectory, anticipated to grow from $0.58 billion in 2025 to $0.7 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 20.2%. This growth reflects the increasing complexity of electronic warfare environments, the development of adaptive RF sensors, enhanced investments in defense AI research, and the adoption of reconfigurable antenna systems. By 2030, the market is forecasted to reach $1.44 billion, with a sustained growth rate due to the integration with autonomous decision-making frameworks, enhanced spectrum sensing, and the development of multi-domain electronic warfare solutions.

Rising geopolitical tensions are a catalyst for the market's expansion. As nations prioritize national security amidst emerging political and military confrontations, AI-based CEW offers strategic advantages by identifying and neutralizing hostile electronic signals in real time. For instance, SIPRI reports a rise in conflict fatalities from 153,100 in 2022 to 170,700 in 2023, underscoring the increased demand for advanced CEW capabilities.

Key industry players are advancing solutions like cognitive algorithm deployment systems to enhance threat detection accuracy. In February 2025, Raytheon Technologies showcased an AI/ML-powered Radar Warning Receiver for 4th generation aircraft, integrating cognitive algorithms for real-time threat prioritization and adaptive countermeasures. Similarly, Leonardo S.p.A. partnered with Faculty AI in May 2025 to accelerate defense innovation, focusing on Cognitive Intelligent Sensing (CoInS) and Electronic Warfare (EW).

The AI-based CEW market is dominated by renowned companies such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, and L3Harris Technologies, among others. While North America presently leads the market, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region.

Trade relations and global tariffs are influencing production costs, particularly in hardware-intensive segments like sensors and RF components. Despite challenges, these dynamics drive opportunities for domestic manufacturing and supply-chain innovation.

The AI-based CEW market report provides a comprehensive analysis, covering global market size, regional shares, competition, trends, and future opportunities. It focuses on hardware and software components deployed across naval, airborne, land, and space platforms, offering capabilities like electronic attack, protection, support, and intelligence.

The report includes analysis of market revenues, derived from diverse services such as real-time signal analysis and adaptive jamming, integration, mission planning, and training and simulation. It emphasizes the value of goods and services at the factory gate level.

In summary, the AI-based cognitive electronic warfare market is positioned for substantial growth due to technological advancements, geopolitical factors, and strategic innovations by major companies. The market scope spans across various countries including the USA, China, Germany, and Japan, with a particular focus on enhancing capabilities for defense and situational awareness.

Report Scope

Components: Hardware; Software

Platforms: Naval; Airborne; Land; Space

Capabilities: Electronic Attack; Protection; Support; Intelligence

Key Companies: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Cognitive Jamming and Countermeasure Automation

Real-Time Adaptive Threat Detection Models

Multimodal RF Signal Fusion for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Platform-Level Integration of Cognitive EW Suites

Expansion of Training and Simulation Ecosystems for AI-Driven EW

Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Rheinmetall AG

CACI International Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Saab AB

ASELSAN AS

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Leonardo SpA

QinetiQ Group plc

Hensoldt AG

SRC Inc

Meteksan Defence

Robin Radar Systems BV

Adani Defence & Aerospace

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

