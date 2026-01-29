Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 78590A109) and preferred stock (CUSIP: 78590A505) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2025:

COMMON STOCK TAX INFORMATION

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Rate Per

Share Ordinary

Dividends Per

Share Qualified

Dividends Per

Share Total Capital

Gain Per

Share Nondividend

Distribution

Per Share Section 199A

Dividends Per

Share 3/17/2025 3/31/2025 $0.050000 $0.012362 $0.000000 $0.010840 $0.026798 $0.012362 6/16/2025 6/30/2025 $0.050000 $0.012362 $0.000000 $0.010840 $0.026798 $0.012362 9/15/2025 9/30/2025 $0.050000 $0.012362 $0.000000 $0.010840 $0.026798 $0.012362 12/15/2025 12/30/2025 $0.050000 $0.012362 $0.000000 $0.010840 $0.026798 $0.012362 Total $0.200000 $0.049448 $0.000000 $0.043360 $0.107194 $0.049448

PREFERRED STOCK TAX INFORMATION

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Rate Per

Share Ordinary

Dividends Per

Share Qualified

Dividends Per

Share Total Capital

Gain Per

Share Nondividend

Distribution

Per Share Section 199A

Dividends Per

Share 3/15/2025 3/31/2025 $0.484375 $0.258073 $0.000000 $0.226302 $0.000000 $0.258073 6/15/2025 6/30/2025 $0.484375 $0.258073 $0.000000 $0.226302 $0.000000 $0.258073 9/15/2025 9/30/2025 $0.484375 $0.258073 $0.000000 $0.226302 $0.000000 $0.258073 12/15/2025 12/30/2025 $0.484375 $0.258073 $0.000000 $0.226302 $0.000000 $0.258073 Total $1.937500 $1.032292 $0.000000 $0.905208 $0.000000 $1.032292

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., one to three years), secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Loans are secured by mortgage liens on real estate and often are personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.